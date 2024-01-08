 Allen Vs Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Allen Vs Tua

Allen owns us. Unfortunately, he only gets to play us twice a year. Vs the rest of the league, he was not good this year. Outside of 1 really exciting playoff game in which he lost wtf has Allen done?
 
you're really coming along. I say this, and every gives me ****. I ****ing hate the bills, but they OWN us.

Ironically enough, i do think we could beat the chiefs. they're just a meh team. Tua usually plays well against the meh teams
 
He’s won more playoff games than Tua. Hell, Allen is more clutch than Tua. Tua always sht the bed in these moments
 
Tua is a choker, there is no comparison. I absolutely hate Allen but I would rather have Allen on the team.
 
