Allen Vs Tua

you're really coming along. I say this, and every gives me ****. I ****ing hate the bills, but they OWN us.Allen owns us. Unfortunately, he only gets to play us twice a year. Vs the rest of the league, he was not good this year. Outside of 1 really exciting playoff game in which he lost wtf has Allen done?
Allen owns us. Unfortunately, he only gets to play us twice a year. Vs the rest of the league, he was not good this year. Outside of 1 really exciting playoff game in which he lost wtf has Allen done?