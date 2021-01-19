Allow me to re-introduce myself, my name is Blob: A late, long, self indulgent post

First off...welcome back to the site



Second...good luckers in the event



Third.... HAAAAAA you call that a book, I've written drunken post on here 10 times that length with no paragraphs lol, I received quite a few DM's "paragraphs, paragraphs"



Fourth..this site and especially the lounge is very therapeutic and the guys care about each other. I'm not derailing the post to take any attention off of your post. But pretty much every summer due to my work load and stress levels I damn near have a mental break down, its a little better now that i dont drink quite as much, but some summers I've had some of my buddies on the site in my DM's for weeks straight just talking. One former member of the site told me once "yeah these guys act all worried like you are really depressed" Guess he was a pretty shitty person, but gave me someone to talk to in the mornings... FYI...chat is amazing for taking your mind off things. But what he or most of the guys who were always here for me didnt know is that i tried killing myself in my mid 20's. For some reason i guess I'm the only white boy that lives in the country in NC that doesnt know how to chamber a bullet. I thought if a clip was in and you pulled trigger it was supposed to go bang, couldnt figure out why no bang. I couldnt fathom anything like that anymore now that I'm married, am responsible for 2 step kids and my dad. But the depression is still there (too many concussions from football and RL plus years of binge drinking) and man just shooting the shit with the guys in our chats, or posting dumb shit in the lounge is so great for the pyshcie. One day for shits and giggles, just open a new tab with almost every lounge post, and reply to each one. Other days when i get too busy for comp for a week straight or so, I'll just start bringing up tabs when im finally leveled out, and will go thru and find the last post i clicked like on, and click like, love, laugh to every post. I think there was one time i clicked like for almost 2 hours straight and still wasnt complete.



Anyways ya ever want to talk or shoot the shit on here behind the scenes, my DM's are always open. I cant even imagine the hand thing, I caught my dominant hand on fire once and it was out of commision for about 2 weeks, i couldnt wipe my ass properly or nothing, couldnt figure it out. I did have a lady friend say she'd help me out with whatever else i needed tho, but for a price. I was like please, you always do anything i want if i get a $10 bottle of vodka in ya.



But best of luck as you continue to grow with our family



Oh yeah and **** Clorox too. I never had bleach stains before i met my wife, now some of my nicest clothes get faded, or my wife will wear my tshirts while she's cleaning with the spray and lean on shit and fade em