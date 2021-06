Soxfinatic said: Fever, now that's hilarious! He's going to get crushed. Like anything else, it will pass. Click to expand...

Yeah well... sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn't. We all know that Bellichick cheats... and that Ray Rice punches women.Now we know that Watson exposes himself and rubs his... umm... self... on them. I'm not sure that the stench of that will EVER go away in this me-too era.Honestly... I don't want him. I couldn't bring myself to root for him no matter what uniform he wears.