Almost there just need a little help

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
39,734
Reaction score
17,197
Age
55
Location
So Cal
Good day brothers,

We are just short of our goal this month and looking for your help. Henrik our great owner purchased additional software to keep the site up and running efficiently as possible to include spikes in viewership with breaking news, the combine, the start of free agency and the draft. Please sign up for a VIP membership which is just $25.00 a year and you get so much more than that for your support of the site. With your membership you get access to VIP chat which is killer on game day, great thread and information from Chambers, J-off, and other wonderful brothers in the main VIP forum. You also get access to the wonderful ladies lounge with brother lurking posting, and a VIP lounge as well. Donations are greatly appreciated also.

We would like to hit the monthly goal and surpass that so we can give brother Henrik and the staff the tools they need to continue to prepare for a very busy off season that is right around the corner. Thank you for your time, membership, and support. Have a great week!:ffic:

 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Fishy down under
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
34,223
Reaction score
56,044
Thanks John.

If you can not afford the $25 yearly VIP any donation is appreciated guys

Every little bit helps and we want to surpass the goal and give our owner a well deserved break from paying out of pocket
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom