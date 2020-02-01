Aloha from Hawaii

HawaiiPhin31
Hey guys!
I’m originally from Tallahassee, Florida. My folks were from Miami and had season tickets during during the glory years of the 70s so that’s how I became a Dolphins fan.
Sadly I only caught the tail end of Marino’s career...but I lived through some fun years with our early 2000s defense.
It’s been a painful 2 decades of football...but things might finally be looking up. We’ve never had this draft ammunition!!! It’s unbelievable.
I live in Hawaii now, and there’s nothing I’d love more than to see this state embrace our team because we take a chance on Tua Tagovailoa. Hawaii is a state of band wagoners...I know, I know “we don’t need them” but it would be so great to feel “at home” for a change. I moved out west when I was young, so I was never able to see a home game. I was never able to share in the highs and lows with people about our team. It would be so great to have fans all around me.
I was initially against Tua...I was against the “tank.” I’ve never cared for mobile or Lefty QBs...but the more video I watch of this kid, the more highlights I see, and the more analysis I read...I just have a feeling. Over the next couple months I plan to share some of what I’ve found on him with you guys. I’ve never seen these videos posted here when I’ve lurked.
I look forward to talking football with you guys. Aloha
