Aloha from Hawaii

Hey guys!



I’m originally from Tallahassee, Florida. My folks were from Miami and had season tickets during during the glory years of the 70s so that’s how I became a Dolphins fan.



Sadly I only caught the tail end of Marino’s career...but I lived through some fun years with our early 2000s defense.



It’s been a painful 2 decades of football...but things might finally be looking up. We’ve never had this draft ammunition!!! It’s unbelievable.



I live in Hawaii now, and there’s nothing I’d love more than to see this state embrace our team because we take a chance on Tua Tagovailoa. Hawaii is a state of band wagoners...I know, I know “we don’t need them” but it would be so great to feel “at home” for a change. I moved out west when I was young, so I was never able to see a home game. I was never able to share in the highs and lows with people about our team. It would be so great to have fans all around me.



I was initially against Tua...I was against the “tank.” I’ve never cared for mobile or Lefty QBs...but the more video I watch of this kid, the more highlights I see, and the more analysis I read...I just have a feeling. Over the next couple months I plan to share some of what I’ve found on him with you guys. I’ve never seen these videos posted here when I’ve lurked.



I look forward to talking football with you guys. Aloha