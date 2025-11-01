 Alonzo Highsmith expresses interest in Miami's GM job | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Alonzo Highsmith expresses interest in Miami's GM job

Not another expatsie.. he have had enough with Grier and Flores.

Plus he seems quite inexperienced. Not even holding a assistant GM role.
 
Meh... that's great he expressed interest through! Would be nice to have several others openly come forward like this too.
 
AquaBlissed888 said:
Meh... that's great he expressed interest through! Would be nice to have several others openly come forward like this too.
I'm thinking the ones with less experience will be open. It's a career promotion / resume building at the end.

But I'd prefer someone who comes from a now stable organization and helped built a winner. Someone who was part or a succesful rebuilding project already.
 
Well, he was a pretty good boxer and a great Cane. Some here would probably like him because he’s “tough”. 😂
 
danmarino7051 said:
He’s only been in NE for 1 year. He spent time in GB, Seattle, the U of M, and Browns. I wouldn’t dismiss him outright. But I don’t know enough about his strengths and weaknesses.
I do know he's older now.....not a big deal for a GM but I hope we'll talk to at least 6 or 7 guys before we make a decision
 
Danny said:
I do know he's older now.....not a big deal for a GM but I hope we'll talk to at least 6 or 7 guys before we make a decision
Or talk even 20. 😂

Again, I don’t know enough about Highsmith to be in or out on him. I just hope we make the right call.
 
