Alright, now we know!!







So..



A lot of our fans are out of line now and I hope that see this presser and get back to being excited about our team.



We were kicking the packers *** and our Qb suffered a concussion late in the first half, he tried to play thru it and obviously there were consequences of that.



So im def not dissapointed in Tua or the team for losing that game, he was shreddding them before the concussion.



We are a team that was about to go on a roll..



We now have to worry about the young man’s health and if he’ll play again, but we should back our team as hard as ever, we are on the right path, we may need to find another Qb, and we may not, but we’re on the right path



Now let’s go ****ing kill the patsies !!!