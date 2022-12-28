 Alright, now we know!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Alright, now we know!!

djphinfan

djphinfan

So..

A lot of our fans are out of line now and I hope that see this presser and get back to being excited about our team.

We were kicking the packers *** and our Qb suffered a concussion late in the first half, he tried to play thru it and obviously there were consequences of that.

So im def not dissapointed in Tua or the team for losing that game, he was shreddding them before the concussion.

We are a team that was about to go on a roll..

We now have to worry about the young man’s health and if he’ll play again, but we should back our team as hard as ever, we are on the right path, we may need to find another Qb, and we may not, but we’re on the right path

Now let’s go ****ing kill the patsies !!!
 
dolphinron

dolphinron

Why did we not go after Russell wilson? Could you imagine Russell Wilson being in charge of people like Tyreek Hill and waddle and anyone else you'd be throwing to he knows how to fall he knows how to run he knows how to get rid of the ball before he's tackled tiny tua has made this one of the worst seasons ever for dolphins fans. And that's saying a lot considering what we've all been through over these many many years of losing
 
joenhre

joenhre

Enough with the talk. Teddy better play the best game of his life on Sunday. The defense better show up. A loss on Sunday will mean no playoffs. No playoffs should cost McDaniel and Grier their jobs.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

dolphinron said:
Why did we not go after Russell wilson? Could you imagine Russell Wilson being in charge of people like Tyreek Hill and waddle and anyone else you'd be throwing to he knows how to fall he knows how to run he knows how to get rid of the ball before he's tackled tiny tua has made this one of the worst seasons ever for dolphins fans. And that's saying a lot considering what we've all been through over these many many years of losing
Because it wasn't cheap to obtain an aging russell wilson?
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

Oh yeah and to the bills fans that frequent this site..

You were wrong…

Lol
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

dolphinron said:
Why did we not go after Russell wilson? Could you imagine Russell Wilson being in charge of people like Tyreek Hill and waddle and anyone else you'd be throwing to he knows how to fall he knows how to run he knows how to get rid of the ball before he's tackled tiny tua has made this one of the worst seasons ever for dolphins fans. And that's saying a lot considering what we've all been through over these many many years of losing
You mean like 12TD and 12 bathroom Russell is now where the team turned on him. His WRs yelling. His OL yelling. That Russell Wilson?
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

dolphinron said:
Why did we not go after Russell wilson? Could you imagine Russell Wilson being in charge of people like Tyreek Hill and waddle and anyone else you'd be throwing to he knows how to fall he knows how to run he knows how to get rid of the ball before he's tackled tiny tua has made this one of the worst seasons ever for dolphins fans. And that's saying a lot considering what we've all been through over these many many years of losing
Have you not paid attention to what's happening with the Broncos. No way does anyone want R. Wilson at this point.
 
dolphinron

dolphinron

The line on the game is already moved six points from the Dolphins favored by three to Patriots now favored by three I figure it should end about Patriots minus 30 we're going to go from a record of eight wins three losses to ending in the season with eight wins and nine losses great job dolphins right up your alleyLike usual
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

joenhre said:
Enough with the talk. Teddy better play the best game of his life on Sunday. The defense better show up. A loss on Sunday will mean no playoffs. No playoffs should cost McDaniel and Grier their jobs.
To me there is a bigger picture involved, I have 0 confidence in Bridgewater so my expectation are tempered.

I will hope he plays well and that Tua will play against the jets.

The main point is Tua did not disappoint us in the game, the extreme difference in okay pre concussion to list concussion is all the evidence I need, so all those haters who came out to jump on him to say they were right, we’re not right and are nothing but a bunch of losers if they continue in light of this new evidence..

As much as this situation sucks there is great optimism now

The concussion in the middle of the game explains everything
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

dolphinron said:
Why did we not go after Russell wilson? Could you imagine Russell Wilson being in charge of people like Tyreek Hill and waddle and anyone else you'd be throwing to he knows how to fall he knows how to run he knows how to get rid of the ball before he's tackled tiny tua has made this one of the worst seasons ever for dolphins fans. And that's saying a lot considering what we've all been through over these many many years of losing
Wth are you taking about

Can this post be deleted lol, it’s about the worst analysis I think I’ve ever seen, hope you’re joking
 
cltchperf

cltchperf

dolphinron said:
Why did we not go after Russell wilson? Could you imagine Russell Wilson being in charge of people like Tyreek Hill and waddle and anyone else you'd be throwing to he knows how to fall he knows how to run he knows how to get rid of the ball before he's tackled tiny tua has made this one of the worst seasons ever for dolphins fans. And that's saying a lot considering what we've all been through over these many many years of losing
Did you seriously say why did we not got after russel wilson? lol The broncos are ****ed so bad with the contract guarenteed and years. Have you've seen how bad Russel wilson has been? He;s been worst qb in league this season. Thank god we didn't get wilson
 
joenhre

joenhre

djphinfan said:
To me there is a bigger picture involved, I have 0 confidence in Bridgewater so my expectation are tempered.

I will hope he plays well and that Tua will play against the jets.

The main point is Tua did not disappoint us in the game, the extreme difference in okay pre concussion to list concussion is all the evidence I need, so all those haters who came out to jump on him to say they were right, we’re not right and are nothing but a bunch of losers if they continue in light of this new evidence..

As much as this situation sucks there is great optimism now

The concussion in the middle of the game explains everything
Problem is are they going to even let him play against the Jets. The NFL and NFLPA will put pressure on the Dolphins to not allow him to play again this season. I am not seeing much positive here because most likely this season will end with no playoffs and more questions with less hope heading into 2023.
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

dolphinron said:
The line on the game is already moved six points from the Dolphins favored by three to Patriots now favored by three I figure it should end about Patriots minus 30 we're going to go from a record of eight wins three losses to ending in the season with eight wins and nine losses great job dolphins right up your alleyLike usual
So you are angry that the team lost to the packers, we can see that.

Yeah, when your Qb sustains a concussion in the 2nd quarter and then goes on to throw three ints it’s pretty self explanatory as to why.

But if you want whine and cry about it and ignore the hard evidence, then by all means go get your blankie
 
