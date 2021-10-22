 Am I alone on this... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Am I alone on this...

srp1979

srp1979

22 alleged incidents of sexual misconduct, with 10 women who have filed criminal charges.

Why are we considering this type of person. Do we really want to be the team that condones a predator? Regardless that they are still allegations, when there are 22 smoke stacks, there has to be a fire somewhere. It would be insanely coincidental that 22 women are lying...and I doubt these women would take the stand and risk going to jail for perjury.

Why do people like R. Kelly, Michael Jackson, and Big Ben keep getting passes. I don't care about winning that much. If Watson ends up on this team, I'll be tossing all my Fins gear and selling the countless pieces of memorabilia (if its worth anything at that point). I will refuse to support this team or watch any games as long as Ross owns this team and Watson is on it.

Draft picks, Tua, Superbowl, losing seasons, All-Pro talent, whatever. None of it matters when we are talking about a sexual predator. I cant look at my daughter and think supporting this dude is ok. Shame on the peeps who are jockeying for this guy.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

srp1979 said:
22 alleged incidents of sexual misconduct, with 10 women who have filed criminal charges.

Why are we considering this type of person. Do we really want to be the team that condones a predator? Regardless that they are still allegations, when there are 22 smoke stacks, there has to be a fire somewhere. It would be insanely coincidental that 22 women are lying...and I doubt these women would take the stand and risk going to jail for perjury.

Why do people like R. Kelly, Michael Jackson, and Big Ben keep getting passes. I don't care about winning that much. If Watson ends up on this team, I'll be tossing all my Fins gear and selling the countless pieces of memorabilia (if its worth anything at that point). I will refuse to support this team or watch any games as long as Ross owns this team and Watson is on it.

Draft picks, Tua, Superbowl, losing seasons, All-Pro talent, whatever. None of it matters when we are talking about a sexual predator. I cant look at my daughter and think supporting this dude is ok. Shame on the peeps who are jockeying for this guy.
We haven't even traded for him, its just rumors right now.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Yu are not alone

The NFL Ross Grier and Flo and any other team is going to face the music the moment he hits the field the non sports fan is going to come out large

These chauvinists who think that society doesn’t have a breaking point are nose blind for money

The NFL and the ownership will survive but killing dogs period in Vicks case for profit both are horrible is different

Perversion comes with a different price
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco said:
22 alleged incidents of sexual misconduct, with 10 women who have filed criminal charges.

Why are we considering this type of person. Do we really want to be the team that condones a predator? Regardless that they are still allegations, when there are 22 smoke stacks, there has to be a fire somewhere. It would be insanely coincidental that 22 women are lying...and I doubt these women would take the stand and risk going to jail for perjury.

Why do people like R. Kelly, Michael Jackson, and Big Ben keep getting passes. I don't care about winning that much. If Watson ends up on this team, I'll be tossing all my Fins gear and selling the countless pieces of memorabilia (if its worth anything at that point). I will refuse to support this team or watch any games as long as Ross owns this team and Watson is on it.

Draft picks, Tua, Superbowl, losing seasons, All-Pro talent, whatever. None of it matters when we are talking about a sexual predator. I cant look at my daughter and think supporting this dude is ok. Shame on the peeps who are jockeying for this guy.
So, where are the criminal charges? I mean I'm just saying. So far you have a guy who has not even had a single criminal charge actually made against him though the Houston PD and FBI have been looking for a while. I know it's 2021 and the court of popular opinion doesn't need those pesky facts but in America you're innocent until proven guilty.
 
Ben Had

Ben Had

lynx said:
Alone? There are about 500 posts in the past two days in multiple threads saying the exact same thing
Not really...he's asking if you are onboard with this. Pretty simple.
 
srp1979

srp1979

Fin-Loco said:
So, where are the criminal charges? I mean I'm just saying. So far you have a guy who has not even had a single criminal charge actually made against him though the Houston PD and FBI have been looking for a while. I know it's 2021 and the court of popular opinion doesn't need those pesky facts but in America you're innocent until proven guilty.
Take you head out of the sand, criminal charges and arrest happen after they've gathered enough evidence. It's going to happen....

"At Least 10 of Deshaun Watson's Accusers Have Filed Police Reports" https://www-nytimes-com.cdn.ampproj...l/deshaun-watson-accusers-police-reports.html
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

srp1979 said:
Take you head out of the sand, criminal charges and arrest happen after they've gathered enough evidence. It's going to happen....

"At Least 10 of Deshaun Watson's Accusers Have Filed Police Reports" https://www-nytimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.nytimes.com/2021/09/03/sports/football/deshaun-watson-accusers-police-reports.amp.html?amp_gsa=1&amp_js_v=a6&usqp=mq331AQKKAFQArABIIACAw==#amp_ct=1634908609399&amp_tf=From %1$s&aoh=16349086057914&referrer=https://www.google.com&ampshare=https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/03/sports/football/deshaun-watson-accusers-police-reports.html
I should file a police report on this thread nauseating me. Evidently that means they would arrest you right?
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

This will lead to a settlement. Unless there is actual evidence like one of these women has a video or a sperm sample. I had reviewed a case once where an woman inmate claimed a CO forced her to give him a BJ. The CO was denying it but the inmate had saved the CO’s load in a cup.
 
