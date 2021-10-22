Am I alone on this...

22 alleged incidents of sexual misconduct, with 10 women who have filed criminal charges.



Why are we considering this type of person. Do we really want to be the team that condones a predator? Regardless that they are still allegations, when there are 22 smoke stacks, there has to be a fire somewhere. It would be insanely coincidental that 22 women are lying...and I doubt these women would take the stand and risk going to jail for perjury.



Why do people like R. Kelly, Michael Jackson, and Big Ben keep getting passes. I don't care about winning that much. If Watson ends up on this team, I'll be tossing all my Fins gear and selling the countless pieces of memorabilia (if its worth anything at that point). I will refuse to support this team or watch any games as long as Ross owns this team and Watson is on it.



Draft picks, Tua, Superbowl, losing seasons, All-Pro talent, whatever. None of it matters when we are talking about a sexual predator. I cant look at my daughter and think supporting this dude is ok. Shame on the peeps who are jockeying for this guy.