Am I one of the few that didn’t wanted us to break the record?

I mean, to be fair this game was one of the worst losses I seen since Dan Marinos last game period. At the end of the day the headlines are that the Broncos are the worst team in football when the previous games they played they only lost by very small margins. The reality? We are not getting enough credit for playing the way we are right now, and we are still going to show up in power rankings as a team that is enjoying momentary success. I rather not make headlines that we broke a record, I rather see us build a trail that we prove other wrong. I will gladly love to see us beat the best teams in the league in a competitive game. Would gladly see us win by one point just so that our networks can keep yapping about americas teams and making us seem overated, or an injury away from losing 10 games.