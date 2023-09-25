 Am I one of the few that didn’t wanted us to break the record? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Am I one of the few that didn't wanted us to break the record?

I mean, to be fair this game was one of the worst losses I seen since Dan Marinos last game period. At the end of the day the headlines are that the Broncos are the worst team in football when the previous games they played they only lost by very small margins. The reality? We are not getting enough credit for playing the way we are right now, and we are still going to show up in power rankings as a team that is enjoying momentary success. I rather not make headlines that we broke a record, I rather see us build a trail that we prove other wrong. I will gladly love to see us beat the best teams in the league in a competitive game. Would gladly see us win by one point just so that our networks can keep yapping about americas teams and making us seem overated, or an injury away from losing 10 games.
 
The only record that matters is the 2023-24 record.
McDaniel would have lost all credibility he has gained if he tries to break a worthless record.
 
McDaniel did the right thing.

Would I have liked the record, sure I would. If we picked up a fumble or had a pick six.....that would have been great. However to line up and kick a field goal with a 50 point lead would not have been OK, and to quote MM himself, would have been bad "karma". I also like that MM consulted with the team captain's and coaches in making the decision he did and they all seemed to agree.

The press is noticing us and we will be underdogs less and less as we continue to grow as a team. It is something we haven't seen much of in a very long time and we should enjoy that as well as the success this team is currently having on the field
 
McD made the right call in that moment. As a fan, sure the record would be awesome to claim, but I didn't wanna see it done like that in that way either. Respect for coach.
 
If it were another opposing coach I would have been more than okay with the decision to not kick the FG, I just can't stand that smug ahole Sean Payton, if anyone deserved to be run up on it would be that guy. McDaniel is a "high road" type of guy, and I'm glad he is at the helm
 
There was no need to go for it, Denver was waving the white flag.
If Payton was messing around calling timeouts then that would have invited history.
Also McDaniel is likely still a Broncos fan, no way he wanted to put his team in the record books for that.
 
Coach made right decision, but if the defense had intercepted and ran it in to break the record, that’s would have been an ok way to do it.
 
Very few people, if any, that are complaining about not kicking it even knew what the record was before 4:00 pm yesterday
 
As a fan, it would've been fun to break the record and laughable if Sanders was the one who got it for us.

As a coach, I totally get why McDaniel didn't try to go for it. It would've been a headline for one week and it would've forced him to answer insufferable questions from the media. It would've also been a bad look for the team as their goal is not to break scoring records -- the goal is to win every game and that game was already well in hand.
 
I'd have LOVED to have gotten the record, but getting it that way would've cheapened the day for me. Behind McD 100%.
 
