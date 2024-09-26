Am I Soft Or Not?

phinsforlife
I wanted to set this up as a survey, but cannot do it in this format, so folks can just handle this with comments. Here are the theoretical survey questions.
Soft or Not?
Organization Yes/No
Grier Yes/No
McDaniel Yes/No
Weaver Yes/No
Offense Yes/No
Defense Yes/No
Offensive team leader - who and soft or not?
Defensive team leader - who and soft or not?
