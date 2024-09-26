 Am I Soft Or Not? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Am I Soft Or Not?

I wanted to set this up as a survey, but cannot do it in this format, so folks can just handle this with comments. Here are the theoretical survey questions.

Soft or Not?

Organization Yes/No
Grier Yes/No
McDaniel Yes/No
Weaver Yes/No
Offense Yes/No
Defense Yes/No
Offensive team leader - who and soft or not?
Defensive team leader - who and soft or not?
 
Michael Scott said:
Organization Yes
Grier Yes
McDaniel Yes
Weaver No
Offense Yes
Defense No
Offensive team leader - With Tua out is this Hill or Armstead? Hill not soft, Armstead Charmin Ultra.
Defensive team leader - Ramsey? No. Dawg.
I actually agree with a fair bit of this. Agree Hill is tough, but the problem is the position. On offense, I think you need the nasty interior OL guy or QB to drive toughness, and we don't have it. I tend to agree re Ramsey on D, unclear to me though where he is on the tough factor, it looks like he might have made some business decisions last sunday. I think David Long also could be the guy, problem is he isn't good enough. Calais Campbell also I think is good to have around. Anyway between Weaver, and these players, I think the defense is in decent shape from a toughness perspective. Even last year at the end, when Chubb and Phillips were injured, the defense hung in there and played pretty tough. It was the offense that fell off the cliff. Anyway, I really do worry about McDaniel and the offensive side of the ball much more in this regard. Thanks for the reply, I think you give or take nailed it and we are pretty much in agreement!
 
