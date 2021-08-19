Am I The Only One Not Needing To Convince Myself THIS Year?

For the last 20 plus years this time of the year I would start ignoring things about the Dolphins. I would slam on my aqua and orange colored glasses and guzzle the kool aid. I would convince myself we had a chance to be good. I knew each year (most of them) I was kidding myself but my love for this team caused me to turn my hope into confidence. Each year for the last 20 plus years that confidence was dashed on the rocks (except last year where we actually surprised many).



This year is the first year I feel like we have a legit chance to not only make the playoff tournament but to actually succeed in it. I personally feel we can win 12 games and the division.



Who else is feeling the same way in that their confidence in the team this year is actually deserved and not just a matter of pride from wishful thinking???



It feels great.