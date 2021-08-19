 Am I The Only One Not Needing To Convince Myself THIS Year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Am I The Only One Not Needing To Convince Myself THIS Year?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,432
Reaction score
30,805
Location
Land of Loco!
For the last 20 plus years this time of the year I would start ignoring things about the Dolphins. I would slam on my aqua and orange colored glasses and guzzle the kool aid. I would convince myself we had a chance to be good. I knew each year (most of them) I was kidding myself but my love for this team caused me to turn my hope into confidence. Each year for the last 20 plus years that confidence was dashed on the rocks (except last year where we actually surprised many).

This year is the first year I feel like we have a legit chance to not only make the playoff tournament but to actually succeed in it. I personally feel we can win 12 games and the division.

Who else is feeling the same way in that their confidence in the team this year is actually deserved and not just a matter of pride from wishful thinking???

It feels great.
 
Last edited:
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
12,563
Reaction score
23,222
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Fin-Loco said:
For the last 20 plus years this time of the year I would start ignoring things about the Dolphins. I would slam on my aqua and orange colored glasses and guzzle the kool aid. I would convince myself we had a chance to be good. I knew each year (most of them) I was kidding myself but my love for this team caused me to turn my hope into confidence. Each year for the last 20 plus years that confidence was smashed on the rocks (except last year where we actually surprised many).

This year is the first year I feel like we have a legit chance to not only make the playoff tournament but to actually succeed in it. I personally feel we can win 12 games and the division.

Who else is feeling the same way in that their confidence in the team this year is actually deserved and not just a matter of pride from wishful thinking.

It feels great.
Click to expand...
I think we have a shot at a playoff run.

It will hinge on a two or three games.

A sweep of the Jills would be a hell of a start.....
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
12,563
Reaction score
23,222
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Buddy said:
I definitely think we have a chance to challenge Buffalo for the AFC East and I expect 11-13 wins with the 17 game schedule. This is honestly the best complete team we've had in a very long time.
Click to expand...
11 wins might leave us on the outside looking in for a playoff spot, and I doubt has any shot of winning the division.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
1,071
Reaction score
1,182
Location
Minnesota
Fin-Loco said:
For the last 20 plus years this time of the year I would start ignoring things about the Dolphins. I would slam on my aqua and orange colored glasses and guzzle the kool aid. I would convince myself we had a chance to be good. I knew each year (most of them) I was kidding myself but my love for this team caused me to turn my hope into confidence. Each year for the last 20 plus years that confidence was smashed on the rocks (except last year where we actually surprised many).

This year is the first year I feel like we have a legit chance to not only make the playoff tournament but to actually succeed in it. I personally feel we can win 12 games and the division.

Who else is feeling the same way in that their confidence in the team this year is actually deserved and not just a matter of pride from wishful thinking.

It feels great.
Click to expand...
Lol. I would love to but I just can't. I'm getting excited and ready to see our team play but I know better than to expect that. I'm just hoping to see some solid improvement on offense. At this point t I don't even care about the defense. They will be fine. It's been so long since the dolphins had a killer offense its pathetic. I want to see that so badly...
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
14,205
Reaction score
23,298
i am usually optimistic, but i can't ever pull the trigger on predictions until i see the product on the field in the regular season!

been burned too many times.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
994
Reaction score
1,222
Age
29
Location
Florida
Id be more optimistic if I knew what we had in terms of play calling and scheming offensively.

Great coordinators mask deficiencies and maximize strengths. It really could be the difference between making the playoffs and watching from home again.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
9,493
Reaction score
16,349
I'm VERY optimistic about this squad... more so than at any point in many, many years.

I don't think we are a super bowl squad yet, but only because I think our line needs a year of seasoning, and I do believe that we need one more pass rusher.

That said, this is a team that will be in the playoff race because we are good, not just because we won a few implausible games like we did last year.

One caveat: Injuries could kill us.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom