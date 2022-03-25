 Am I the only one that does not want Tom Brady? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Am I the only one that does not want Tom Brady?

While I absolutely would love a SB championship, it would be so bittersweet with Tom Brady at the helm. I would still scream with elation while I flipped Tom Brady off during the entire victory celebration 🤷‍♂️
 
I can name the few posters who would take him or anybody because you know Tua.
 
Elle Clouds said:
I like the fact that we have been under dogs. I’d love. Actually, I’d absolutely love if we won a championship, but I want it as the under dog with our players.
I absolutely ****ing hate Tom Brady. **** him and I'd literally root for the Raiders if he signed with Miami and I've been a Miami fans since I was 5.
 
I personally would rather gamble on Tua with a line and receiving corps than a one and done attempt at a super bowl with Brady. If it means another couple of decades without a ring, then so be it. But if Tua doesn't show up this season, We've got 2 firsts next year and a good shot at landing a premier QB in the draft.
 
phishfan4life said:
While I absolutely would love a SB championship, it would be so bittersweet with Tom Brady at the helm. I would still scream with elation while I flipped Tom Brady off during the entire victory celebration 🤷‍♂️
If we won a Super Bowl with Brady in 10 years you're going to remember the Super Bowl you're probably not going to be thinking about Tom Brady.
 
I do not want that **** anywhere near my Dolphins. I have never been one to win at all costs as it were. I don't care how he might do with the weapons we have now, it would not be worth it and would never be worth it to me. To each their own, but I do not want to win a SB that bad and never will.
 
superphin said:
If we won a Super Bowl with Brady in 10 years you're going to remember the Super Bowl you're probably not going to be thinking about Tom Brady.
ESPN wouldn’t let you forget about it though and how Tom Brady brought a SB trophy to Miami when Marino couldn’t.

Yeah I’m good, no thanks.
 
superphin said:
If we won a Super Bowl with Brady in 10 years you're going to remember the Super Bowl you're probably not going to be thinking about Tom Brady.
True, but in the moment it would be very bittersweet. I would be so angry and happy at the same time. Ultimately, I would cherish the SB win.
 
