Am I the only one that does not want Tom Brady?

I like the fact that we have been under dogs. I’d love. Actually, I’d absolutely love if we won a championship, but I want it as the under dog with our players.
I absolutely ****ing hate Tom Brady. **** him and I'd literally root for the Raiders if he signed with Miami and I've been a Miami fans since I was 5.
While I absolutely would love a SB championship, it would be so bittersweet with Tom Brady at the helm. I would still scream with elation while I flipped Tom Brady off during the entire victory celebration
ESPN wouldn't let you forget about it though and how Tom Brady brought a SB trophy to Miami when Marino couldn't.
Easy fix...I don't watch ESPN since I cut cable out of my life.
Yeah I’m good, no thanks.
But they'll erect a statue at hard rock right by Marino, then what?
I'll never visit the stadium again.
True, but in the moment it would be very bittersweet. I would be so angry and happy at the same time. Ultimately, I would cherish the SB win.