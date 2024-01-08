Am I the only one who thinks the defense did exceptional yesterday considering the entire defensive front was injured save Wilkins? I mean they had Ingram playing coverage and still gave the Dolphins’ offense an opportunity to win it. They stopped them at the end of first half on the half yard line. They played their hearts and did show grit.. I mean some of them were literally pulled off the street to play.



The offense on the other hand, yikes. Tua needs to develop the killer instinct to believe in himself and the team to take over games. He can’t catch the ball but the elite quarterbacks show the type of leadership that elevates the whole team. Leadership is what counts with quarterbacks. Not sure if he’ll get there. Until then he’ll be a good quarterback but not great.