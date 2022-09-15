Am I way out in left field about this quarterback issue? Long one, sorry

This is not a Tua sucks/rules thread. It's a bit more about the game of football overall.



I don't post much these days, prefer to just read. But all I have seen for the past few days are arguments for and against our QB. Allow me to settle this for you:



Yes, he is good enough.



I wanted Herbert, was disappointed in the pick. But gentlemen, football is about so much more than the QB. Yeah, he's pretty damned important. Thrown in the fact he's on coach #2 and (I believe) offense #3 in three years. That's a lot. As is a sorry line (we have a sorry line right now, and Tua has seen nothing but that since we drafted him).



I'm not a big fan of his. I grew up watching cannon pocket passers with names like Strock and Marino.



And speaking of Marino, can anyone argue that the man was anything less than elite? As in the guy who singlehandedly redefined the passing game? I (and a few of you other old timers) know this because we watched him do it, live and in color. He was magnificent, easily the best of his (or any?) era.



So there's your elite QB guys, ours for 16 years. AFC was ours, playoffs almost a guarantee.



But no Lombardis.



How can this be? We had the best ever. Say what you will, but even the (puke) awesome Brady never saw the day he could throw like Marino.



It's because Marino never had a complete team. He had a line, receivers. D was...OK. Not much of a running game. I think Tua has a better team today (ST is excellent, D is very very good) except for a line. And with no line, you have no running game. Give the man a chance. I don't mean us as fans. I mean the front office. Get him a line.



Even Marino would likely not have been the guy we all know without the line he had. Stephenson, Webb, Newman....



As I said, I am not a Tua fan. I kinda gotta agree with Fitz that Tua will never be what we (Ross) hoped.



He likely won't be what we had hoped for. But he will be plenty good enough (with a line).