Amateur Hour Handicap of the Game - What’s your score prediction?

What‘s your game score prediction?

Miami leads the series at home, 9-6

Miami Passing Offense (#2nd, 285 yards per game) vs. Pittsburgh Passing Defense (#30, 277.8 yards per game)

Miami Rush Defense (#11, 104.7 YPG) vs. Pittsburgh Rush Offense (#28, 86.7 YPG)

Intangible: 50th anniversary of 1972 Perfect Season celebration; Tua’s return

No TJ Watt

Pittsburgh Rush Defense (#18, 120.2 YPG) vs. Miami Rush Offense (#30, 81.2 YPG)

Pittsburgh Takeaways Per Game (#5, 1.7) vs. Miami Takeaways Per Game (#29, 0.7)

Miami is 0-3 on Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh momentum From upset win of Tampa Bay

Miami Pass Defense (#25, 256.7 YPG) vs. Pittsburgh Passing Offense (#25, 204.8 YPG). Pittsburgh Penalties per Game (#17, 6.2) vs. Miami Penalties Per Game (#28, 7.2)

Weather forecast for Sunday night is clear and 77-degrees.

Official: O/U: 44.5, Spread -4My SWAG: Miami 24, Pittsburgh 14.On paper, Miami has the edge and should cover based on the advantages listed below, especially if they can get the passing game going early against a porous Steelers secondary. Miami is not likely to bust out its running game against these Steelers based on current matchups.The wild cards are (a.) Pickett/Trubisky successfully play ”Hero Ball” against our depleted third level, (b.) we fail to generate takeaways, and/or (c.) we rack up the penalties.AdvantageDisadvantageNeutral