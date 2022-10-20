 Amateur Hour Handicap of the Game - What’s your score prediction? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Amateur Hour Handicap of the Game - What’s your score prediction?

Miami151

What‘s your game score prediction?

Official: O/U: 44.5, Spread -4

My SWAG: Miami 24, Pittsburgh 14.

On paper, Miami has the edge and should cover based on the advantages listed below, especially if they can get the passing game going early against a porous Steelers secondary. Miami is not likely to bust out its running game against these Steelers based on current matchups.

The wild cards are (a.) Pickett/Trubisky successfully play ”Hero Ball” against our depleted third level, (b.) we fail to generate takeaways, and/or (c.) we rack up the penalties.

Advantage
  • Miami leads the series at home, 9-6
  • Miami Passing Offense (#2nd, 285 yards per game) vs. Pittsburgh Passing Defense (#30, 277.8 yards per game) 👍
  • Miami Rush Defense (#11, 104.7 YPG) vs. Pittsburgh Rush Offense (#28, 86.7 YPG)
  • Intangible: 50th anniversary of 1972 Perfect Season celebration; Tua’s return
  • No TJ Watt
Disadvantage
  • Pittsburgh Rush Defense (#18, 120.2 YPG) vs. Miami Rush Offense (#30, 81.2 YPG) 👎
  • Pittsburgh Takeaways Per Game (#5, 1.7) vs. Miami Takeaways Per Game (#29, 0.7)
  • Miami is 0-3 on Sunday Night Football
  • Pittsburgh momentum From upset win of Tampa Bay
Neutral
  • ➡️ Miami Pass Defense (#25, 256.7 YPG) vs. Pittsburgh Passing Offense (#25, 204.8 YPG). ⬅️
  • Pittsburgh Penalties per Game (#17, 6.2) vs. Miami Penalties Per Game (#28, 7.2)
  • Weather forecast for Sunday night is clear and 77-degrees.
 
ahmajokester

Miami 42
Pittsburgh 14

Including 5 TD passes for Tua. Tyreek gets 150 & 2 TDs. Jaylen gets 120 & 1 TD. 1 TD reception for Gesicki & 1 for Cracraft.

6th TD on a breakoff run by Mostert.
 
