 Amazing interview

Amazing interview

This interview with Calais was music to my ears, because it speaks to everything we saw in that first preseason game. Remember last year? The Dolphins were getting torched by the the Jags starters in preseason and there was just poor tackling and effort in those preseason games. The excuse was, it’s the preseason, it’s vanilla play calling and they’re just trying to not get hurt”. This first preseason game was the best effort and tackling I can remember in a preseason game. It bodes well for what’s to come in the regular season.
 
