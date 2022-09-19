 Amazing to live in the moment | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Amazing to live in the moment

A

arge13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
100
Reaction score
237
After the Pats victory, I sadly allowed myself to fall into the trap of we're really not any better. This is the reality of many a Dolphin fan, and for me, I have 32 years worth of scars to prove it. Some have more, many have less. It has been a really rough ride.

BUT, my bro ( a Titans fan) told me to enjoy the win. Embrace it. He said..."you bet NE, you bet Belicheat, enjoy it". Not easy to win in the NFL. Period. Well, it hasn't been for us for decades. Everything was a dogfight.

NOW, we are the # 1 seed in the AFC!!! I know we aren't talking playoffs now, we have 15 big games to go, but let's embrace it. It could all change by next Sunday afternoon, but as of now...# 1. Edged out the Chiefs b/c of our conference record.

After all of these years, I am going to f'in revel in this amazing team win. Cloud 9 until I have a reason not to be...LFG!!!
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,405
Reaction score
6,746
Location
Miami
We beat the Ravens, and we are going to beat the Bills, and you can bet on that!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,781
Reaction score
26,317
BennySwella said:
If there's ever a season we have the talent to really threaten the Bills it's this season and particularly this Sunday.

Really wish we had Byron for this game. But it is what it is..

We'll have to do with what we have.
 
