Amazing to live in the moment

After the Pats victory, I sadly allowed myself to fall into the trap of we're really not any better. This is the reality of many a Dolphin fan, and for me, I have 32 years worth of scars to prove it. Some have more, many have less. It has been a really rough ride.



BUT, my bro ( a Titans fan) told me to enjoy the win. Embrace it. He said..."you bet NE, you bet Belicheat, enjoy it". Not easy to win in the NFL. Period. Well, it hasn't been for us for decades. Everything was a dogfight.



NOW, we are the # 1 seed in the AFC!!! I know we aren't talking playoffs now, we have 15 big games to go, but let's embrace it. It could all change by next Sunday afternoon, but as of now...# 1. Edged out the Chiefs b/c of our conference record.



After all of these years, I am going to f'in revel in this amazing team win. Cloud 9 until I have a reason not to be...LFG!!!