Amazon says NFL and NFLPA can't agree on if concussion protocol was violated during Dolphins-Bills/Tua in Week 3.

So is "Amazon" only talking about Tua or EVERY player?

Also, who is speaking for Amazon?
 
I never imagined Amazon making statements about football. I still remember when they only sold books.

I sure hope teams don't end up running out of players every week. I'm guessing they'll be even more paranoid this week than they were last Sunday.
 
andyahs said:
So is "Amazon" only talking about Tua or EVERY player?

Also, who is speaking for Amazon?
Click to expand...
I'm not sure what you mean. It says the story was reported on Amazon that the NFL and NFLPA can't agree if the protocol was followed in the Tua incident. What do yout mean who is speaking for Amazon or is Amazon only talking about Tua or every player. The only incident that was being investigated concerning if the protocol was followed was the Tua case?
 
Last edited:
The same Amazon that showed a player being injured 10 more times than the norm.
 
This just screams that they didn’t find anything that was done wrong in that protocol for the Buffalo game.
 
DrMultimedia said:
I never imagined Amazon making statements about football. I still remember when they only sold books.

I sure hope teams don't end up running out of players every week. I'm guessing they'll be even more paranoid this week than they were last Sunday.
Click to expand...
It's not different than if the story said ESPN or NFLN says "NFL and NFLPA can't agree on if the protocol for followed." A broadcast network reporting a story is not like a book company making statements about football.
 
andyahs said:
So is "Amazon" only talking about Tua or EVERY player?

Also, who is speaking for Amazon?
Click to expand...
mike myers air quotes GIF
 
gregorygrant83 said:
It's not different than if the story said ESPN or NFLN says "NFL and NFLPA can't agree on if the protocol for followed." A broadcast network reporting a story is not like a book company making statements about football.
Click to expand...
Lol @ Amazon being a book company.
 
So NFLPA has found nothing to back up their claim and the media's claim that Tua had a concussion against Buffalo but wants changes anyway.

All this drama for nothing.
 
Until we know for sure I'm assuming that if the protocol wasn't followed it was on the independent neuro doctor's part and not on team itself. If the neuro doctor cleared Tua incorrectly that's not on the team.
 
Smoke and mother f'n mirrors, damage control is all this is. Lol if you think it's actually about players safety.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
It's not different than if the story said ESPN or NFLN says "NFL and NFLPA can't agree on if the protocol for followed." A broadcast network reporting a story is not like a book company making statements about football.
Click to expand...
Amazon is an online retailer. They have done 3 games on their streaming service. Far from a reputable sports site.
 
