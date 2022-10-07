Amazon says NFL and NFLPA can't agree on if concussion protocol was violated during Dolphins-Bills/Tua in Week 3.

mrbunglez
Guess we’ll never know the truth.
So is "Amazon" only talking about Tua or EVERY player?
Also, who is speaking for Amazon?
It's not different than if the story said ESPN or NFLN says "NFL and NFLPA can't agree on if the protocol for followed." A broadcast network reporting a story is not like a book company making statements about football.I never imagined Amazon making statements about football. I still remember when they only sold books.
I sure hope teams don't end up running out of players every week. I'm guessing they'll be even more paranoid this week than they were last Sunday.
Lol @ Amazon being a book company.It's not different than if the story said ESPN or NFLN says "NFL and NFLPA can't agree on if the protocol for followed." A broadcast network reporting a story is not like a book company making statements about football.
Amazon is an online retailer. They have done 3 games on their streaming service. Far from a reputable sports site.It's not different than if the story said ESPN or NFLN says "NFL and NFLPA can't agree on if the protocol for followed." A broadcast network reporting a story is not like a book company making statements about football.