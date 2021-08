Fuller - 15

Parker - 14

Waddle - 17

Wilson - 17

Williams - 9



I think Wilson reminds the league who he is this year.



Fuller makes the most of his chances.



Waddle makes everyone scratch off any "durability" concerns.



Williams is gonna Williams.



Parker is gonna Parker.



I think we've seen the ceiling of availability for Parker and Williams. Together, they make a nice WR1.



This is Williams' last year to skate by on potential.