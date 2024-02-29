‘An Absolute Star’ – Buzz on New Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver From Scouting Combine

The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 15,548
- Reaction score
- 28,336
- Location
- Bethlehem, Pa
It is total fluff for sure. We have the most "person" head coach in the league probably, still waiting for big success.
Just fluff, but its nice to see.
Big upgrade in the "person" department from Fangio.
Obviously he has a lot to prove to mentioned in the same realm as VF in the coaching department.
I wish him well, but results are needed, but that's not a bad place for a franchise to be at, really.