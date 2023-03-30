An All Offense Draft?

The way free agency is shaping up, it looks like the draft is set up to bring in offensive talent. Going into free agency needs included CB, MLB, RB, TE, Pass Rusher, offensive line. Let's look at a few positions as they now stand.



* CB -- The Ramsey trade was huge, likely taking CB off the table. Although, an argument could be made that the BPA at 51 and 87 could be a CB. It is possible that Grier plans for the future here, drafts a CB fairly highly and maybe looks to move Howard next offseason. Doesn't seem too likely, though.



* MLB - I love, love the signing of Long from Tennessee. Though, it's a short-term deal. Would Grier be tempted to draft Sanders or Campbell if either linebacker made it to 51? I think that will be a moot point anyway. But, there's a lot of short-term answers in the linebacker room.



* RB - Virtually every back returns, although the Dolphins still could use someone who can push the pile and win those tough yards when nothing is there. It wouldn't surprise me if Grier went RB early, but I think it's more likely with the 6th or 7th round pick.



* TE --- Eric Saubert, the tight end Miami signed from Denver, is known as a run blocker. Maybe there's more to explore there as a pass receiver, but on paper TE looks to be a huge need. I could definitely see 51 or 87 used on a tight end. Thinking LaPorte, Kraft, or Strange. I believe Washington will be off the board.



* Pass Rusher --- This is a wildcard pick for the Dolphins. They have explored several DT/DE combination players and likely could have trouble keeping both Wilkins and Sieler. I could definitely see it.



* Offensive line --- It seems like every year Miami has a new offensive line coach. That has to be a big reason why young talent isn't developing. Can Jackson and Eichenberg take the next step? I hope so, but I'd definitely bring in competition. If Armstead wasn't injury prone, I might feel better about gambling on two positions but it would be smart for Grier to bring in a legit lineman, who is versatile.



So, a possible draft including players traded for...



1. Chubb DE

2. Kraft TE (maybe with a slight trade down)

3. Ramsey CB

3. Mingo Ole Miss WR (couldn't resist. The more I watch him, the more I think he'd be a perfect fit)

6. Miller TCU RB (coming off an injury, but a RB who breaks tackles)

7. BPA



Sign a free agent offensive linemen after June 1.