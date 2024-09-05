An analysis of Weaver and his secondary

dolfan91
Excellent viewpoints and explanation from CK on Weaver and the secondary.
Love having Needham there, can’t believe Duck beat him out but that says a lot about the ducksterHaving Needham on the PS surely helps depth wise. Let's hope Ramsey comes back soon.
As for the article by CK. Versatility seems to be the name of the game for Weaver. Disguising his defense on all three levels.
At this point, I take Bonner over KK and I'm a fan of KK.If Ramsey sits I put Kohou on the boundary and call up Needham to play the nickle.
I would do the opposite if it came down to thatIf Ramsey sits I put Kohou on the boundary and call up Needham to play the nickle.
No.If Ramsey sits I put Kohou on the boundary and call up Needham to play the nickle.
Everyone needs to be crystal clear about Bonner.
His name is Ethan F***ing Bonner.
When he blows the coverage we call him F***ing Ethan Bonner.
I like Bonner as well, I'm just afraid of putting out a player with such little experience out there game one. KK on the boundary isn't optimal but at least he has real experience there.At this point, I take Bonner over KK and I'm a fan of KK.