An argument for trading a “franchise” QB

Didn’t realize the haul the Eagles got from the Wentz trade:
Remember when Wentz was a star but kept getting hurt and missing the playoffs yet they won w Nick Foles that one year.
It took balls to trade the franchise QB at the time. And they reloaded thanks to it + some of the trading we did w them mixed in I think.
Sooo - if Tua has a really good year in 2025 and stays healthy, but the same limitations we keep us from being able to reach that next tier, could you pull off something like this or is his trade value not likely to be as high as Wentz’s was?
