An argument for trading a “franchise” QB

Didn’t realize the haul the Eagles got from the Wentz trade:

1739327284778.jpeg

Remember when Wentz was a star but kept getting hurt and missing the playoffs yet they won w Nick Foles that one year.

It took balls to trade the franchise QB at the time. And they reloaded thanks to it + some of the trading we did w them mixed in I think.

Sooo - if Tua has a really good year in 2025 and stays healthy, but the same limitations we keep us from being able to reach that next tier, could you pull off something like this or is his trade value not likely to be as high as Wentz’s was?
 
good question… just some variables:

Wentz at his peak was better than Tua has ever been (yet).

Wentz didn’t have concussion issues which is less understood and more taboo.

Wentz didn’t have physical limitations the way Tua does (in that, even when Tua is good, he’s still small and not so strong).

But it’s a good question… what if he plays all the games next season and no “issues” like he did 2 years ago… I can’t imagine we get what the Eagles got… Tua also seems like he’s had more “issues” than Wentz did at the point of getting traded (I could be wrong, just how I remember it).
 
Another thing to consider is that after getting those picks, the Eagles didn't have Grier doing the drafting. Even if some team was desperate enough to trade for Tua, Grier would probably waste the picks.
 
