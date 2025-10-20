An emotionless plan for moving forward

What do I mean by emotionless? Not letting dissatisfaction with Tua, McDaniel, Grier etc cloud judgement on what to do going forward.



Without further ado-

1. McDaniel stays on as coach rest of season. Nothing to be gained by getting rid of him. Weaver has given me no reason to want a "test run". Scrap coaches end of season.



2. Grier gets clipped anytime from now through end of season. As the owner, I would simply exercise veto power over any moves, and I would look to trade any player whom a team is willing to give good compensation for. Grier can make it a "retirement" at end of season. I don't care. But from here until end of season, I would be in the room for all decisions beyond what flavor Gatorade is ordered. But at some point up until black Monday, Id open the trap door under Grier and laugh as the hellfire consumes his soft-lineman-loving face.



3. Tua plays through next season. Here is why- the cap hit of cutting him is preposterous. Plus, may as well have him because of step 4, which states:



4. Do NOT draft a QB this year. What is the point of getting a new QB to get murdered behind a substandard line and with insufficient weapons. Use draft to get monsters. Nothing but angry monsters at whatever positions fall to us naturally. Its not like we are in a "draft for need or BPA type of thing- we are weak everywhere, so in a way they are one in the same. Also, it is fair to presume that staying the course for the remainder of the season will result in great draft position. Should we be in slot 1 or 2, hopefully we could get a nice trade which would be ideal, because we aren't a player away from success. The more 1st rounders this year and next, the better.



5. When to get a QB? WHEN IT WORKS!!! If we for once build a good/great roster, THEN we get QB. We use either draft capital accumulated, or pick up a veteran in the meantime. With a solid line, great running game, maybe you can get some Flacco/Rodgers/Reanimated Marino to come knowing they won't die in game 1. Id very much prefer a rookie, but I won't force it. Veteran isnt sexy, but when you are legitimately a QB away from success, THEN signing a vet for $$ for a couple years isnt dumb while still keeping your draft capital primed for when the surefire guy comes along. This means potentially waiting a couple years, but good teams, like good investors, don't get caught trying to force short term things. Long vision, long term success.



6. $1 beer, brought to your seats by cheerleaders.



7. $1 chicken fingers with dipping sauce of choice, brought to your seats by cheerleaders.



8. Halftime show involving gnomes fighting and cheerleaders. Also monkeys and other animals doing funny things like riding unicycles and handling weapons.