 An emotionless plan for moving forward | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

An emotionless plan for moving forward

Fuhbawl

Fuhbawl

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 18, 2022
Messages
1,191
Reaction score
3,363
Age
46
Location
Dade
What do I mean by emotionless? Not letting dissatisfaction with Tua, McDaniel, Grier etc cloud judgement on what to do going forward.

Without further ado-
1. McDaniel stays on as coach rest of season. Nothing to be gained by getting rid of him. Weaver has given me no reason to want a "test run". Scrap coaches end of season.

2. Grier gets clipped anytime from now through end of season. As the owner, I would simply exercise veto power over any moves, and I would look to trade any player whom a team is willing to give good compensation for. Grier can make it a "retirement" at end of season. I don't care. But from here until end of season, I would be in the room for all decisions beyond what flavor Gatorade is ordered. But at some point up until black Monday, Id open the trap door under Grier and laugh as the hellfire consumes his soft-lineman-loving face.

3. Tua plays through next season. Here is why- the cap hit of cutting him is preposterous. Plus, may as well have him because of step 4, which states:

4. Do NOT draft a QB this year. What is the point of getting a new QB to get murdered behind a substandard line and with insufficient weapons. Use draft to get monsters. Nothing but angry monsters at whatever positions fall to us naturally. Its not like we are in a "draft for need or BPA type of thing- we are weak everywhere, so in a way they are one in the same. Also, it is fair to presume that staying the course for the remainder of the season will result in great draft position. Should we be in slot 1 or 2, hopefully we could get a nice trade which would be ideal, because we aren't a player away from success. The more 1st rounders this year and next, the better.

5. When to get a QB? WHEN IT WORKS!!! If we for once build a good/great roster, THEN we get QB. We use either draft capital accumulated, or pick up a veteran in the meantime. With a solid line, great running game, maybe you can get some Flacco/Rodgers/Reanimated Marino to come knowing they won't die in game 1. Id very much prefer a rookie, but I won't force it. Veteran isnt sexy, but when you are legitimately a QB away from success, THEN signing a vet for $$ for a couple years isnt dumb while still keeping your draft capital primed for when the surefire guy comes along. This means potentially waiting a couple years, but good teams, like good investors, don't get caught trying to force short term things. Long vision, long term success.

6. $1 beer, brought to your seats by cheerleaders.

7. $1 chicken fingers with dipping sauce of choice, brought to your seats by cheerleaders.

8. Halftime show involving gnomes fighting and cheerleaders. Also monkeys and other animals doing funny things like riding unicycles and handling weapons.
 
Fuhbawl said:
What do I mean by emotionless? Not letting dissatisfaction with Tua, McDaniel, Grier etc cloud judgement on what to do going forward.

Without further ado-
1. McDaniel stays on as coach rest of season. Nothing to be gained by getting rid of him. Weaver has given me no reason to want a "test run". Scrap coaches end of season.

2. Grier gets clipped anytime from now through end of season. As the owner, I would simply exercise veto power over any moves, and I would look to trade any player whom a team is willing to give good compensation for. Grier can make it a "retirement" at end of season. I don't care. But from here until end of season, I would be in the room for all decisions beyond what flavor Gatorade is ordered. But at some point up until black Monday, Id open the trap door under Grier and laugh as the hellfire consumes his soft-lineman-loving face.

3. Tua plays through next season. Here is why- the cap hit of cutting him is preposterous. Plus, may as well have him because of step 4, which states:

4. Do NOT draft a QB this year. What is the point of getting a new QB to get murdered behind a substandard line and with insufficient weapons. Use draft to get monsters. Nothing but angry monsters at whatever positions fall to us naturally. Its not like we are in a "draft for need or BPA type of thing- we are weak everywhere, so in a way they are one in the same. Also, it is fair to presume that staying the course for the remainder of the season will result in great draft position. Should we be in slot 1 or 2, hopefully we could get a nice trade which would be ideal, because we aren't a player away from success. The more 1st rounders this year and next, the better.

5. When to get a QB? WHEN IT WORKS!!! If we for once build a good/great roster, THEN we get QB. We use either draft capital accumulated, or pick up a veteran in the meantime. With a solid line, great running game, maybe you can get some Flacco/Rodgers/Reanimated Marino to come knowing they won't die in game 1. Id very much prefer a rookie, but I won't force it. Veteran isnt sexy, but when you are legitimately a QB away from success, THEN signing a vet for $$ for a couple years isnt dumb while still keeping your draft capital primed for when the surefire guy comes along. This means potentially waiting a couple years, but good teams, like good investors, don't get caught trying to force short term things. Long vision, long term success.

6. $1 beer, brought to your seats by cheerleaders.

7. $1 chicken fingers with dipping sauce of choice, brought to your seats by cheerleaders.

8. Halftime show involving gnomes fighting and cheerleaders. Also monkeys and other animals doing funny things like riding unicycles and handling weapons.
Click to expand...

Can # 8 include midget wrestling? - LOL
 
I honestly agree....my only concern is that the Tua situation might become so toxic with him as "leader" through '26 that it just makes more sense to remove him from the locker room altogether regardless of the price, to allow the next regime to build any sort of credibility & culture.

There's no real difference between paying Tua to ride the pine as a backup versus just paying him to simply leave. So, if you think Miami has to keep him because of his salary, you're telling me he has to start.

Is that good? Does that help your offense? Perhaps. Then again, how much better is the offense going to be? What are we seeing now? You're probably not investing in a bunch of weapons on offense this offseason so how much different is the offense really going to look next year with Tua remaining it's QB?

I could see the argument being that culture is more important and that Tua is simply too big of a distraction.

Then again, you're probably right. You probably paid too much to even think about getting rid of him.
 
I agree with most of your post. If we land the #1 overall pick I firmly believe we should trade down. There are always teams desperate for a QB and I’m sure a team will fall in love with Mendoza or Moore. There have been some wild trades just to move up a few picks in the top 5-10. To me, elite talent needs to be added before a QB. Imagine getting future picks AND a guy like Bain or Fano.
 
If we do #6 through #8, I promise to fly out from LA to see my first home game since 2005. Although I'd like to add a request that since the game won't give me a happy ending, I hope the cheerleader attending me will.

Seriously, though, it's #3 on the list that drives me crazy. I'm not a Tua fan at all, but is there any way a new coach could salvage him? Even make him a top 15 guy again? I would love to see him gone, too, but that contract is just such a killer.
 
1. Acquire a QB right now who will be a part of SB run in 2026. Whether he will be 1, 2, 3 strings, it does not matter. Sign Kyle McCord from Eagles practice squad and make him the starter for next week.
Do things for Super Bowl reasons. Play now for Super Bowl. Do not play for draft positions, picks, or anything else.
 
Disagree with #3. If a new GM comes in he's cutting Tua. The dead cap isn't going to mean squat when you're building through the draft almost exclusively for 2 years. A new GM and Head coach will not want Tua in the lockerroom. You gain absolutely nothing from keeping him. If you aren't drafting a QB in 2026 then you start Ewers in 2026. The next GM will have plenty of picks to improve the offensive line if he's not picking a QB. If Ewers flops then you'll be in great position to pick one of the top QBs in 2027.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
The worst part of this is, this is kind of where this team was at in 2019 with Flores, well not the gnomes and monkeys part, unfortunately.

Then they went ahead and did everything wrong, starting with drafting Tua, and here we are again.
Click to expand...
That's because Ross kept a moron in charge to rebuild the team. A smart owner would have fired Grier at the end of the 2018 season. He should have did whatever it took to find a competent GM. People always say Ross is always willing to spend money. Yet he has never spent the money to hire multiple people to advise him on who to hire as his GM.
 
TheRook said:
If we do #6 through #8, I promise to fly out from LA to see my first home game since 2005. Although I'd like to add a request that since the game won't give me a happy ending, I hope the cheerleader attending me will.

Seriously, though, it's #3 on the list that drives me crazy. I'm not a Tua fan at all, but is there any way a new coach could salvage him? Even make him a top 15 guy again? I would love to see him gone, too, but that contract is just such a killer.
Click to expand...
What, No Lap Dancing? - LOL
 
Fuhbawl said:
What do I mean by emotionless? Not letting dissatisfaction with Tua, McDaniel, Grier etc cloud judgement on what to do going forward.

Without further ado-
1. McDaniel stays on as coach rest of season. Nothing to be gained by getting rid of him. Weaver has given me no reason to want a "test run". Scrap coaches end of season.

2. Grier gets clipped anytime from now through end of season. As the owner, I would simply exercise veto power over any moves, and I would look to trade any player whom a team is willing to give good compensation for. Grier can make it a "retirement" at end of season. I don't care. But from here until end of season, I would be in the room for all decisions beyond what flavor Gatorade is ordered. But at some point up until black Monday, Id open the trap door under Grier and laugh as the hellfire consumes his soft-lineman-loving face.

3. Tua plays through next season. Here is why- the cap hit of cutting him is preposterous. Plus, may as well have him because of step 4, which states:

4. Do NOT draft a QB this year. What is the point of getting a new QB to get murdered behind a substandard line and with insufficient weapons. Use draft to get monsters. Nothing but angry monsters at whatever positions fall to us naturally. Its not like we are in a "draft for need or BPA type of thing- we are weak everywhere, so in a way they are one in the same. Also, it is fair to presume that staying the course for the remainder of the season will result in great draft position. Should we be in slot 1 or 2, hopefully we could get a nice trade which would be ideal, because we aren't a player away from success. The more 1st rounders this year and next, the better.

5. When to get a QB? WHEN IT WORKS!!! If we for once build a good/great roster, THEN we get QB. We use either draft capital accumulated, or pick up a veteran in the meantime. With a solid line, great running game, maybe you can get some Flacco/Rodgers/Reanimated Marino to come knowing they won't die in game 1. Id very much prefer a rookie, but I won't force it. Veteran isnt sexy, but when you are legitimately a QB away from success, THEN signing a vet for $$ for a couple years isnt dumb while still keeping your draft capital primed for when the surefire guy comes along. This means potentially waiting a couple years, but good teams, like good investors, don't get caught trying to force short term things. Long vision, long term success.

6. $1 beer, brought to your seats by cheerleaders.

7. $1 chicken fingers with dipping sauce of choice, brought to your seats by cheerleaders.

8. Halftime show involving gnomes fighting and cheerleaders. Also monkeys and other animals doing funny things like riding unicycles and handling weapons.
Click to expand...
I agree with 1, 2. Disagree with 3,4 & 5. We need to try to trade Tua. I don’t care about the cap hit. Someone will give us something for him. Otherwise release him. If we identify a qb and we are in position to take him then take him. Maybe even sit him for a year.
 
Archaeopteryx said:
The worst part of this is, this is kind of where this team was at in 2019 with Flores, well not the gnomes and monkeys part, unfortunately.

Then they went ahead and did everything wrong, starting with drafting Tua, and here we are again.
Click to expand...

It’s seems like just yesterday (2019 ish) I was cynically mocking this team’s ability to rebuild because Grier made me queasy. And sure enough, my gut instincts were right. If I could only predict my Powerball numbers with such accuracy…
 
daryl said:
It’s seems like just yesterday (2019 ish) I was cynically mocking this team’s ability to rebuild because Grier made me queasy. And sure enough, my gut instincts were right. If I could only predict my Powerball numbers with such accuracy…
Click to expand...
Honestly I felt that way too and I feel that way going forward. We haven’t had a good gm since ? Jimmy? Well on defense. Maybe Bobby bethard when he was with Shula. Can’t imagine they get it right. Rick spelman
Randy muller Jeff Ireland Dennis hickey. tannanbaum. Grier.
 
joenhre said:
That's because Ross kept a moron in charge to rebuild the team. A smart owner would have fired Grier at the end of the 2018 season. He should have did whatever it took to find a competent GM. People always say Ross is always willing to spend money. Yet he has never spent the money to hire multiple people to advise him on who to hire as his GM.
Click to expand...
Not sure any real gm would have agreed with Grier dumb plan of tearing team to studs and tanking and rebuilding. Never seen a team trade every decent player in 2019. No real gm would have gone along with plan. Shocked so many fans did.
 
bane said:
Not sure any real gm would have agreed with Grier dumb plan of tearing team to studs and tanking and rebuilding. Never seen a team trade every decent player in 2019. No real gm would have gone along with plan. Shocked so many fans did.
Click to expand...
A real GM would have done things a lot differently than Grier.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom