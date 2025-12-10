An Eye to the Future

It's great to be in the playoff hunt in December, even if Miami's changes are very slim. The turnaround this season is unlike anything I've seen, with the exception of the wildcat. That was obviously unsustainable. The Dolphins current running game looks to be sustainable and that's what's exciting moving forward. This now appears to be a starting point on defense as well. Clearly, Miami needs more talent at virtually every position to move the needle. My guess is McDaniel has saved his job. No disputing that the team has played hard for him, and that his creativity has helped turn the running game around. Kudos to McDaniel, Weaver and the entire coaching staff for turning the season around.



So what would be the expectation in 2026? Hard to believe the biggest "if" now for the team appears to be Tua. His first quarter performance against New York is winning football, but we've seen less of that this year. There are factors, such as missing Tyreek Hill, an offensive line that doesn't pass block as well as it run blocks. But a lot of it in on Tua, too. Mainly not making good decisions with the football. Some have speculated that he's playing with an injury. That could be the case but, if not, is this the version of Tua Miami gets moving forward? If so, there has to be an alternate plan. Ewers? Diving in and taking a quarterback in a draft that isn't too inspiring at the quarterback position? A retread that could compete?



It would be a shame to go into 2026 with a running game that can dominant the NFL, an improved defense, and not be able to be a factor due to the quarterback.