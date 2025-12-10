 An Eye to the Future | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

An Eye to the Future

It's great to be in the playoff hunt in December, even if Miami's changes are very slim. The turnaround this season is unlike anything I've seen, with the exception of the wildcat. That was obviously unsustainable. The Dolphins current running game looks to be sustainable and that's what's exciting moving forward. This now appears to be a starting point on defense as well. Clearly, Miami needs more talent at virtually every position to move the needle. My guess is McDaniel has saved his job. No disputing that the team has played hard for him, and that his creativity has helped turn the running game around. Kudos to McDaniel, Weaver and the entire coaching staff for turning the season around.

So what would be the expectation in 2026? Hard to believe the biggest "if" now for the team appears to be Tua. His first quarter performance against New York is winning football, but we've seen less of that this year. There are factors, such as missing Tyreek Hill, an offensive line that doesn't pass block as well as it run blocks. But a lot of it in on Tua, too. Mainly not making good decisions with the football. Some have speculated that he's playing with an injury. That could be the case but, if not, is this the version of Tua Miami gets moving forward? If so, there has to be an alternate plan. Ewers? Diving in and taking a quarterback in a draft that isn't too inspiring at the quarterback position? A retread that could compete?

It would be a shame to go into 2026 with a running game that can dominant the NFL, an improved defense, and not be able to be a factor due to the quarterback.
 
Tua has not been helped by a lack of receivers.

I would like Waddle to be the number 2 eventually. he is a smallish, body catcher

Replacing Tua is just one step from moving away from the gadget passing O
that we have seen decline every year.

other steps are a real TE and a real #1 receiver
 
*IF* Miami loses to 2 of PIT, CIN, TB, we will see the return of 'Miami can't win in DEC.' we'll see.
I'm not certain Miami's run game is sustainable. wait for an average or better team to focus on stopping the run and forcing TT to beat them. If that doesn't work, I'll agree with 'sustainable.'
IMO, the O is working better without TH. I suspect Mcd thought he and TH could beat ANY D.
TT may be injured, but his deterioration started last year. I don't demand a scramble (i.e., the early LJ), but a QB at least fast/quick enough to pick up a 1D 1-3x/game. and I'm concerned TT *STILL* hasn't learned to give up on a play. Regardless, he's here in '26. TBF, with a top run game, TT can be 'good enough' to win a playoff game.
Triage team needs. Edge, one more quality OL, a true #2WR, CB. Those are my top 'wants.'
You didn't emphasize Mcd, but he still has a way to go. Test 1 will be when the run game doesn't work. will he adjust? can he exorcise his 'prevent O?' In a tight game late end up with him getting play calls sooner? He's improved a LOT.Not enough to prove he can be an NFL HC, but I can change my mind by end of season.
 
