An interesting nugget on league injury history

It can be a bit difficult to find MIA on the graph, but I'm pretty sure we're located in the cluster due south of PIT. If so, Miami has been rather fortunate in the injury department apparently. There is surprisingly no correlation between number of games missed and wins. Probably a reflection of the fact that it matters more who is hurt rather than how many. The Giants seem to have it the worst, and of course the fans/reporters will wonder if there are organizational problems contributing to it, but I don't see them as remarkable outliers. If injuries are mostly the result of bad luck, then someone has to have the worst luck.

Saw this on twitter and thought I'd share. It shows a graph of the number of games missed vs number of games won for every team over the past 12 years. There are a few interesting points of note: