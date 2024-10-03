 An Interesting Piece of History | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

An Interesting Piece of History

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
8,918
Reaction score
20,814
Age
40
Location
Kansas
1000013175.jpg

I didn't know what thread to post this in, but figured it would be a fun topic during a year like this one.

Native American Indian GIF
 
Are you suggesting a curse? We are the only undefeated team in NFL history. Unless we built new stadium at different location?
 
Blake the great said:
Are you suggesting a curse? We are the only undefeated team in NFL history. Unless we built new stadium at different location?
Click to expand...
1000013176.jpg

I donno if I believe in curses but it's an interesting, kinda goofy topic that can give us something else to talk about.

Every thread seems to be evolving into about the same depressing sadness as the fanbase goes through the different stages of the grieving process for this team.
 
Yeah, since we left the Orange Bowl the curse has stuck around.

As a science guy I don't believe in such things. But won't argue with you on this one, because we sure seem scr**ed every since. 🧐🤣
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom