An Irish (Samoan) Lullaby

I’m Irish. My mom used to sing a song to me at bed time entitled “Too Ra Loo Ra Loo Ra.”
My wife has sung it every night to our four year old son since he was born.
After we drafted Tua I couldn’t help myself but do a remix.


“Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa”

Over in Miami,
Many weeks ago
Coach Flores gave a plan to us
And told us how it’d go,

Just a simple little tanking,
That would yield us hope one day.
If we’d lose most games we’d have the one
We wanted on draft day.

(Chorus)
Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa
The future of the Phins,
Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa
He’ll bring us many wins

Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa
We’ll reach our final goal
Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa
That's to win a Super Bowl


Soon we will recover
Those former glory days
We’ll sweep the Pats and Jets and Bills
At home and then away.

And when our children wonder
How we became so good
We’ll point them to our great QB
‘Twill then be understood

Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa
The future of the ‘Phins,
Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa
He’ll bring us many wins
Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa
We’ll reach our final goal
Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa
That's to win a Super Bowl


Fins Up!
 
