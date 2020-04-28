An Irish (Samoan) Lullaby

I’m Irish. My mom used to sing a song to me at bed time entitled “Too Ra Loo Ra Loo Ra.”

My wife has sung it every night to our four year old son since he was born.

After we drafted Tua I couldn’t help myself but do a remix.





“Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa”



Over in Miami,

Many weeks ago

Coach Flores gave a plan to us

And told us how it’d go,



Just a simple little tanking,

That would yield us hope one day.

If we’d lose most games we’d have the one

We wanted on draft day.



(Chorus)

Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa

The future of the Phins,

Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa

He’ll bring us many wins



Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa

We’ll reach our final goal

Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa

That's to win a Super Bowl





Soon we will recover

Those former glory days

We’ll sweep the Pats and Jets and Bills

At home and then away.



And when our children wonder

How we became so good

We’ll point them to our great QB

‘Twill then be understood



Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa

The future of the ‘Phins,

Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa

He’ll bring us many wins

Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa

We’ll reach our final goal

Tu-a-Tong-ga-vai-loa

That's to win a Super Bowl





Fins Up!