An Open Letter To Dolphins Fans And The Media

Strap yourselves in, this is a long one, even relative to my typical threads.

The media all of the sudden seems hell bent on the notion that we as fans should accept a state of mediocrity. This post, from Barry Jackson, who I have a lot of respect for, is a very good example:



What is the point with being at peace with perennially being 8-9 or whatever? Honestly, before becoming at peace with that, I would rather just entirely give up, and pick a new team to root for, like New England who is now looking at 15 good years. I would prefer not to quit on my team, and I will keep fighting for them to win. I would much rather do that. However, you ask me to choose between accepting mediocrity or just quitting on the Dolphins and finding another team that at least tries to win, well sorry, choice B is the answer. The Dolphins I fell in love with used to be good and try to win and do it right. Hard nosed, and no bullshit.

After 50 years of trying, I am just not going to give up and countenance mediocrity, and I will keep fighting for what I think is the right way to run the organization and become a consistently good team. I cannot accept medicority, nor will I settle for it. There is no joy in being what we perennially have been. You cannot accept losing. You need to demand more, if you do not, it just increases the odds of getting more of the same. The fans and media cannot stand for this.

I do not think about this issue like most others. I am not into tanking. I think losing begets more losing. My focus is not the higher draft pick either even acknowledging that although it is no guarantee, it does improve your odds. In my view the issue is more who is doing the picking than what pick you have.

The big issue is how Ross runs the organization. That is the big problem. If you have bad GMs and bad coaches, and a culture of softness, no amount of tanking and draft picks will ever matter. Give this thing a bonus first rounder every year, the way the Ross runs the place, it still won’t matter.

At the rate we are going, with the soft schedule, it is likely we get to 7-8 wins, Ross convinces himself once again things are moving in the right direction, and nothing changes.

As it stands now, McDaniel and Tua are coming back (contract) and Champ Kelly will be the GM. I think Ross has already made up his mind that Champ is the guy, and the whole search is just fake PR optics. You can tell from all the Champ PR that is now coming out, and I could give a crap about his life story. This is the NFL, not the Red Cross. This structure just means more bandaids, no real change, and continued mediocrity, with Ross continuing to stick his nose into everything and continue to make bad decisions and get it all wrong. Once again Ross will be pairing a GM with a coach he didn’t hire either.

Ross is the real problem. He is the one constant. The hope was a disaster season would finally force him to change his ways. This in my mind is the issue, it is really not where we draft, it is what we do next as an organization.

My hope was we hire a good GM, fully empower that GM, allow the GM to hire his own head coach, and then allow that GM to patiently rebuild this thing, including the culture (which would also be the job of a new coach). That is the structure that is necessary for success. This is the structure we have never had under Ross. This is why we always stink. It is a bad structure augmented with bad people. The bad structure is part of why we have bad people here too. Good GMs want control, and they want their own coach.

Is doing it my way a guarantee of success? No. Because Ross would still have to hire the right guy (not easy to get right), and honor his commitment to stay out of the way and be patient. You do not have certainty Ross would get it right, but at least it gives you a chance. And there is no downside, it cannot get worse or more boring than it is.

What we have now is a path to more mediocrity and fan apathy. What is the difference between a 4 win season and a 7-8 win season, really? Nobody cares. We are just singing up for more 7-8 win seasons now. Maybe worse, because it looks like we are going to be staring at Josh Allens ass for 10 more years and Drake Maye’s ass for 15 more years. This is terrible for the media too. What we have now is apathy. Apathy is worse than hate, because nobody cares, and you can already tell from the empty seats, the bags over the heads, the garbage TV ratings, the lack of prime time games, and the D team for every broadcast. What we saw in Spain, totally uncompelling. Who wants to watch a garbage, boring product, with no hope on the horizon? It is a waste of time. They are losing fans and interest at their fastest rate in history, and seemingly want to do more of the same. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It is especially insane with Josh Allen and Drake Maye in the division now, BUSINESS AS USUAL WILL NOT CUT IT. Not to mention with all the draft picks the Jets have if we keep doing business the same way, we might be looking at last in the division for the next 10 years if the Jets actually stumble into doing it right.

As an aside, Champ Kelly is not very qualified to be the GM, and again his life story is not relevant. What is relevant are his bonafides. You have NO idea what he has actually done and what he has actually been responsible for. All you know is every place he was turned out to be as bad of a disaster as the Dolphins are – Vegas and the Bears. Also, you know he was here for our disaster draft of this year, where we got the players wrong, managed the board terribly, and were just thoughtless about who we drafted where. You don’t use the 13th pick on a run oriented DT. You don’t need to trade up for a guard. The whole thing was a joke, and Champ was the #2 for that process.

What we need to do is hire someone from an organization that has a good culture and knows how to win. Imagine getting the #2 from the Eagles for example. Does this guarantee success, no. For all you know, it could just be Howie Roseman’s judgement and guile at the end of the day (and he fleeced us on JP once again). But going in this direction significantly increases your odds of success, and it is not easy. Champ probably has a 10-20% chance of being really good. #2 from the Eagles probably 20-30% chance of being really good. Champ probably has a 60% chance of being straight awful (that is what he has learned from too). #2 from the Eagles probably only a 20-30% chance of being straight awful. No guarantee of success, but you probably double your odds of being right by hiring a senior guy from an organization that knows how to win. Knowing how to win means more than the drafting. It is trading, it is FA signings, it is who and where you spend the money, and importantly the strategy of building the team on the field. A team is more than the sum of its parts. It needs an identity. It needs to be able to exploit the weaknesses other teams have.

All the rooting for more of the same, and the hiring of Champ Kelly, I do not get. We will just be lying in the same bed of mediocrity, and the apathy will really set in. Ross drastically changing his ways, hiring a real GM, empowering that GM, allowing the GM to hire his own head coach, both reset the culture here, and then allowing the GM to be patient and rebuild this thing from the bottom up is the only thing that will give us a chance of being really good, which in my view is what fans of the team should aspire to, even if it takes time. As long as there is hope, and people can see this thing is moving in the right direction, interest and enthusiasm will remain. Interest and enthusiasm is better than apathy. I have no idea why anyone wants to just throw up their hands and sign up for more of the same and apathy.

PS one other issue with regard to giving McDaniel another year is every draft is critical. We blew the last two, at a time where we needed to nail them, given the roster hole issues and cap situation, all in part due to the Tua contract and other bad deals putting us in cap hell.

How do you draft next year? If you draft more McDaniel system fits, which you have to do if he is here, well then what?

He could still get fired during next year or after the year, you bring in a new coach with a new system, who wants entirely different types of players, could be one more draft that was wasted for a variety of reasons.

You cannot keep extending and pretending this thing. It needs a fresh start. You need a NEW GM that comes from a winning organization, and a new head coach along with it. The coach and GM need to be aligned, and we need a clean restart. You cannot keep going down the road of this muddled mess, there is too much work to do. The cap situation is a mess, we need a new QB after we can get out from under Tua, and the entire structure of the team needs to be rebuilt from the inside out and we need a tougher culture.

The end. Tolstoy novel over.
 
A lot of assumptions in Barry's article on how the off-season is going to go. It's Miami so I get it, he is basing his write-up on the past decades of bullshit so I get it. Still hope thou.
 
NY8123 said:
A lot of assumptions in Barry's article on how the off-season is going to go. It's Miami so I get it, he is basing his write-up on the past decades of bullshit so I get it. Still hope thou.
Click to expand...
see what he said in that specific tweet - basically just accept the mediocrity. sorry, i am not going to do it!
 
NY8123 said:
A lot of assumptions in Barry's article on how the off-season is going to go. It's Miami so I get it, he is basing his write-up on the past decades of bullshit so I get it. Still hope thou.
Click to expand...
You act like we haven’t seen this movie before with Ross. The more the Dolphins win the more Ross will think Grier was the problem and since Ross likes McDummy all it will take is McDummy saying he can win with Champ.
 
flynryan15 said:
You act like we haven't seen this movie before with Ross. The more the Dolphins win the more Ross will think Grier was the problem and since Ross likes McDummy all it will take is McDummy saying he can win with Champ.
Click to expand...
thusly my concern. more of the same. i just do not know why people want to accept this and say well be happy, this is the best you are going to get. this absolutely sucks!
 
Barry is trying to get clicks. Part of him I’m sure is also trying to light a fire under Ross and company hoping they see his article. And part of him is just a fan of the team who is depressed.

His tweet is just stupid and his article is even dumber. And I like reading Barry most of the time.
 
phinsforlife said:
thusly my concern. more of the same. i just do not know why people want to accept this and say well be happy, this is the best you are going to get. this absolutely sucks!
Click to expand...
It is our destiny as Dolphins fans. Cheering meaningless wins, blindly supporting subpar players, making up insane excuses for bad coaching, defending a dopey owner. Since trying to replace Sparano it has been done all wrong. Ross has been shockingly bad at rebuilding a team. Nothing indicates he has learned from 2 decades of being wrong.
 
If true the search for a new GM is just fake and it will be Chump Kelly then Ross really isn't serious about going to/winning a Super Bowl. I wonder if he even watches teams like the Eagles, Chiefs(not this year) etc to find out what a winning culture, franchise truly is about.
 
flynryan15 said:
It is our destiny as Dolphins fans. Cheering meaningless wins, blindly supporting subpar players, making up insane excuses for bad coaching, defending a dopey owner. Since trying to replace Sparano it has been done all wrong. Ross has been shockingly bad at rebuilding a team. Nothing indicates he has learned from 2 decades of being wrong.
Click to expand...
I’d say draft a QB this upcoming draft.
 
phinsforlife said:
thusly my concern. more of the same. i just do not know why people want to accept this and say well be happy, this is the best you are going to get. this absolutely sucks!
Click to expand...
I don’t think anyone here has said “accept this”.

I do think a lot of Dolphins fans are just more calm and rational and objective.

For me it’s more about the journey. Very cliche I know, but it’s the truth. Imagine the Lions fan right now who has been a fan since the 1970’s. Or the Chiefs fan that’s been there since the beginning. It’s not hard because we are where they were not too long ago. Waiting literally decades for something positive.

I can’t wait for the day, maybe it’s in 2 years or maybe it’s in 20, when I can watch my team win another SB.

BTW, the Lions, Vikes, Panthers, Bills (haha), Falcons, Chargers, Browns, Cards, Bengals, Titans, and Texans fans are ALL waiting on their first.
 
flynryan15 said:
It is our destiny as Dolphins fans. Cheering meaningless wins, blindly supporting subpar players, making up insane excuses for bad coaching, defending a dopey owner. Since trying to replace Sparano it has been done all wrong. Ross has been shockingly bad at rebuilding a team. Nothing indicates he has learned from 2 decades of being wrong.
Click to expand...
2 decades? When do you think Ross became owner?
 
DonShulaGOAT said:
2 decades? When do you think Ross became owner?
Click to expand...
2008 round up. This is exactly my point let’s get lost in splitting hairs on a timeline. While missing the fact that Sparano, Ireland, Gase, Philbin, Greir, and Flores were all handled wrong. Flying all over the place chasing Harbaugh while he had a HC was wrong and embarrassing. Then holding that comical round table press conference claiming Sparano was his guy the whole time was embarrassing. Flying Jeff Fisher around South Beach in a helicopter for dinner dates all wrong. Definition of insanity “doing the same thing over and over expecting different results.”
 
flynryan15 said:
You act like we haven't seen this movie before with Ross. The more the Dolphins win the more Ross will think Grier was the problem and since Ross likes McDummy all it will take is McDummy saying he can win with Champ.
Click to expand...
Hence the "It's Miami so I get it" part.
 
flynryan15 said:
2008 round up. This is exactly my point let's get lost in splitting hairs on a timeline. While missing the fact that Sparano, Ireland, Gase, Philbin, Greir, and Flores were all handled wrong. Flying all over the place chasing Harbaugh while he had a HC was wrong and embarrassing. Then holding that comical round table press conference claiming Sparano was his guy the whole time was embarrassing. Flying Jeff Fisher around South Beach in a helicopter for dinner dates all wrong. Definition of insanity "doing the same thing over and over expecting different results."
Click to expand...
I’m pretty sure he became majority owner, ie started calling the shots, in 2009. I agree with you here, but saying “decades” just made it seem to me like you thought he had been running things for much longer than 16 years. That’s why I asked.
 
