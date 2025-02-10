An opinion to think about... & just an opinion.

What happened last night to the Chiefs as far as for me was no big surprise. The Eagles were looking far more overpowering this season with a happy Fangio bringing his Grumpy old man, but great Defensive mind shtick to Philly where he is most happiest to work from. The Eagles already had a formidable offense, bring someone to make your Defense more consistent, and you have a very tough team to beat.



What happened to Mahomes last night was an O-Line unable to give him enough time on offense, so for 3 & 1/2 quarters nothing could be started, just because the Pass-Rush had Maholmes running for his life. This made me think, if Tua had been there would that have worked as well?



First off I am not stating Tua is a better QB then Mahomes, far from it, Mahomes has proven to be elite, Tua still has a ways to prove that. Mahomes plays hurt, and is rarely out of Lineup, Tua can't stay away from injury. Mahomes plays smart, and willing to live to fight another play, while Tua wants to win, succeed on every play once he becomes frustrated seeing his team losing.



On the other hand, what Tua does so well is what gave him an advantage to Mahomes, what Tua does regularly because of such a inconsistent O-Line, would have allowed him to get the ball out quicker then Mahomes could, would have allowed him more chances to extend drives that had Mahomes running for his life. Don't get me wrong, I watched the entire game, and know there were plays where from the moment they ball was hiked to Mahomes, he was already running for survival, but most of the issues were Mahomes got the ball, did not see a play develop under 2 seconds, and started to take off, trying to extend plays. Tua could stay that extra 1/2 to 1 sec because he knew he could get rid of the ball much faster and possibly deliver the ball to his weapons better then Mahomes in distress.



The extra advantage Tua has is he has more weapons then Mahomes (Not better, just more). Mahomes has an Elite TE that if you can just give Mahomes that extra second, eventually Mahomes security blanket will find a way to get open, if not, they have some fine weapons at receiver, but now compare that to what Miami has, two recievers that when on, are among the top receivers in the NFL, and even when they have issues dropping balls, you still know they're not going to be dropping all day, eventually they will get back to making great catches, Miami has two dangerous RBs, that when they get the ball in space, they are dangerous, and a TE that is not elite, not a normally take over the game type, but is extremely athletic for a TE, and once he starts getting open, it brings severe issues to any defense.



My point is, how many have given up on this team having any type of chance at reaching the playoffs again for a while, or if they do, not getting very far, but the truth is the foundation is already there with Miami to be as good of better then teams like the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens with some luck, they just need to fix the O-Line (Guards more accurately), and most importantly, fix that defense.



Miami's offense when Tua is in, is already assured to score 20+ points against any team on offense no matter who and weather permitting, but if you have a defense that can give your offense room to pull away, or keep games from getting out of hand, Miami can have as good a chance of playing in February as anyone else in the AFC....Well, again, if they can finally figure out how to slow down, and/or minimize the Injury issue, especially to Tua.