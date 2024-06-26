An under the radar the player for 2024 - Jody Fortson

The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 16,858
- Reaction score
- 32,501
- Location
- Bethlehem, Pa
Add him to the list with Albert Wilson, Noah Iggy and Preston Williams as "off season stand outs" ....
hope he surprises though.
I've read where the Chiefs really wanted him back, they tendered him last year, that (and the $425k we guaranteed) tells me we may just be on to something here.
I am intrigued, I am already excited we added Jonnu Smith but Fortson has quite an athletic frame.
We'll see, but the TE room got the juice it needed because Smythe just wasn't cutting it for how much he had to play.
I've read where the Chiefs really wanted him back, they tendered him last year, that (and the $425k we guaranteed) tells me we may just be on to something here.
Recently watched a '23 highlight reel, Smythe got a bunch of work early in the season as a receiver, that lack of athleticism was striking. If he had just a little juice I was left with the feeling TE could be a huge weapon. Fingers crossed, the team has certainly thrown some resources at the position. Next evolution, pretty sure I read that somewhere.He fills a need for having a big, athletic target in those short situations, which is where we struggled the most. Smythe's lack of athleticism was a hindrance.
Recently watched a '23 highlight reel, Smythe got a bunch of work early in the season as a receiver, that lack of athleticism was striking. If he had just a little juice I was left with the feeling TE could be a huge weapon. Fingers crossed, the team has certainly thrown some resources at the position. Next evolution, pretty sure I read that somewhere.
I don’t believe that Iggy ever “stood out” in any offseason workout.Add him to the list with Albert Wilson, Noah Iggy and Preston Williams as "off season stand outs" ....
hope he surprises though.