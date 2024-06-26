 An under the radar the player for 2024 - Jody Fortson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

An under the radar the player for 2024 - Jody Fortson

The Ghost said:

I am intrigued, I am already excited we added Jonnu Smith but Fortson has quite an athletic frame.

We'll see, but the TE room got the juice it needed because Smythe just wasn't cutting it for how much he had to play.
I've read where the Chiefs really wanted him back, they tendered him last year, that (and the $425k we guaranteed) tells me we may just be on to something here.
 
Golphindolphin said:
He fills a need for having a big, athletic target in those short situations, which is where we struggled the most. Smythe's lack of athleticism was a hindrance.
 
The Ghost said:
Recently watched a '23 highlight reel, Smythe got a bunch of work early in the season as a receiver, that lack of athleticism was striking. If he had just a little juice I was left with the feeling TE could be a huge weapon. Fingers crossed, the team has certainly thrown some resources at the position. Next evolution, pretty sure I read that somewhere.
 
Golphindolphin said:
I wouldn't bet on him being on the roster next year.

TE will be pretty high on thr draft needs board. Along with just about every other postiom except QB, WR and RB.
 
