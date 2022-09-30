An upbeat take

Look, it sucks to lose. But ask yourself this - would you have taken 3-1 right now when the schedule came out? How about:



- 2-0 in the division

- a competent HC

- an offense that finally resembles a modern day NFL variety

- a young QB who while still learning (painfully tonight) is developing into a fine player

- an offensive line that can block people and make pockets to throw from

???



I would have been happy w some of these things but we got them all. I’ll take where we’re at right now.



As for tonight’s game? It was an even game - the stats are all but dead even and the eyeball test said anyone could win until Teddy threw that whatever it was INT.



We were due for a bit of a letdown. Only it wasn’t the letdown I expected. I expected we’d be so gassed mentally and physically exhausted we’d play a step slower than the Bengals. That didn’t happen. I thought w them being the more desperate team their urgency would show up in the trenches. That didn’t happen either. The passing yards were even. We actually did a bit better on the ground than them. Neither line (O or D) overpowered the other. It was even Steven all the way. So what happened?



Ignoring what happened to Tua, home field on a short week helped dictate the outcome. The slight advantage played out. We came in exhausted and beat up yet we matched their tempo all night. You couldn’t objectively watch this game and say one team was better than the other as it was unfolding. We simply didn’t execute a few little things. A dropped TD pass. A missed FG. A missed PAT. Their K hits from 57. They were just a bit better than us mentally. And I’m ok w that considering the stretch we just went through. Put it this way - wouldn’t you like to play this Bengals team again? And be honest, you don’t really want to play the Bills again…. It was a winnable game. We weren’t mentally sharp enough tonight which is understandable. But we are every bit as good as the team we just played. And they are pretty good last I looked. I feel sorry for the Jets (not really). Because if we’re as good as I think we are we will come out angry and we will execute the little things as we’ll be rested and healthier. Tough loss. Still a happy fan over here.



Finally, hope Tua is ok. We need you back, young man. Get well.