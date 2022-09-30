 An upbeat take | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

An upbeat take

Look, it sucks to lose. But ask yourself this - would you have taken 3-1 right now when the schedule came out? How about:

- 2-0 in the division
- a competent HC
- an offense that finally resembles a modern day NFL variety
- a young QB who while still learning (painfully tonight) is developing into a fine player
- an offensive line that can block people and make pockets to throw from
???

I would have been happy w some of these things but we got them all. I’ll take where we’re at right now.

As for tonight’s game? It was an even game - the stats are all but dead even and the eyeball test said anyone could win until Teddy threw that whatever it was INT.

We were due for a bit of a letdown. Only it wasn’t the letdown I expected. I expected we’d be so gassed mentally and physically exhausted we’d play a step slower than the Bengals. That didn’t happen. I thought w them being the more desperate team their urgency would show up in the trenches. That didn’t happen either. The passing yards were even. We actually did a bit better on the ground than them. Neither line (O or D) overpowered the other. It was even Steven all the way. So what happened?

Ignoring what happened to Tua, home field on a short week helped dictate the outcome. The slight advantage played out. We came in exhausted and beat up yet we matched their tempo all night. You couldn’t objectively watch this game and say one team was better than the other as it was unfolding. We simply didn’t execute a few little things. A dropped TD pass. A missed FG. A missed PAT. Their K hits from 57. They were just a bit better than us mentally. And I’m ok w that considering the stretch we just went through. Put it this way - wouldn’t you like to play this Bengals team again? And be honest, you don’t really want to play the Bills again…. It was a winnable game. We weren’t mentally sharp enough tonight which is understandable. But we are every bit as good as the team we just played. And they are pretty good last I looked. I feel sorry for the Jets (not really). Because if we’re as good as I think we are we will come out angry and we will execute the little things as we’ll be rested and healthier. Tough loss. Still a happy fan over here.

Finally, hope Tua is ok. We need you back, young man. Get well.
 
I know it’s hindsight, but I thought Miami should have sat out Tua and Howard for this game both fighting through significant injuries. After such a game vs Buffalo on a short week, it was too risky especially when you have a 3-0 cushion more than exceeding expectations. Got everyone healed up for the softer portion of the schedule. I’m more upset about the injuries than the actual loss itself.
 
Me too. I think that bodes well. We need the extra rest here as we came in w a lot of guys dinged up. Also, I really want to play this team again in the playoffs
 
I agree. Howard has been playing through the groin thing and this would have been the time to rest him. You can see he can’t make all the cuts / pivots easily. As for Tua, my heart wanted him to play but my brain said he probably shouldn’t have. These HCs are under so much pressure to NOT create any kind of drama around their QB. “Coach - so does this mean he shouldn’t have gone back into the Buffalo game” and so on. Don’t know if that was a factor but I’d understand if it was
 
Agreed. I thought before the game they should've left Tua at home and taken a 'schedule loss'.
 
We have a lot to be positive about.
If I'm McDaniel would:
1. Rest Tua next week even if he is somehow "cleared" to play (he won't be).
2. Rest X and Hill (you can see they are both banged up).
3. Activate EZ (we will need an additional WR)
4. Activate Skylar and have him split reps in practice this week.

We will beat the Jets.
 
I didn’t realize Hill was dinged
 
Good summary. The Bengals looked mediocre all game.

Short week going on the road after an emotional home win the week before = the odds literally dictate that is a recipe for a loss.
 
Doesn’t matter if we lose Tua. That’s why you won’t find much optimism tonight. 3-1, 1-3.
Doesn’t matter. The future seems bleak at the moment. Maybe it 10 days the atmosphere will change.
 
I dont think Tua is returning on the next three or four weeks. I fear that he may be very prone to those concusions from now on. 😢 And as we witnessed there is no way we will be competitive with Teddy. So is either Skylar being the solution or if he isnt I think our season is over. 😭😭😭
 
Suppose Tua were to miss the next 2 games. That’s 24 days before he’s playing a game again. Hopefully that sufficient to get him well.

And, hopefully we can take both of the games with Teddy. That would be huge. Minnesota might be tough, though.

It just hurts because I firmly believe they win that game with a healthy Tua. McDaniel just had no faith in Teddy. Would’ve gone for 4th down instead of that long FG. Would’ve passed more in short yardage etc.
 
thanks for the up beat post man! I appreciate your well thought out write up and it gives me a lot of perspective in the grand scheme of things. And yeah if you would have told me at the beginning of the year we'd be 3-1 after the first 4 games, I would have probably rolled my eyes & laughed.

Get well Tua & GO FINS!
 
pretty much agree with a good amount of your points (especially the last one stating that we will beat the jets lol )
 
