Analysis of Superbowl Teams in the last 6 years

Out of curiosity, I wanted to understand certain factors of all teams that made the Superbowl in the last 6 years.
I captured worst losses, losing streaks and how many teams w/ losing records they lost and some additional details.
Here are my findings looking at 12 different teams:
- There were 2 teams with the longest losing streak of 3, those are the 2021 Rams and the 2017 Patriots. Point here is Superbowl teams in the last 5 years have no losing streak greater than 3. Dolphins in the last 5 years have had 1 season where they had at most 2 game losing streaks, that was 2020 where they barely missed the playoffs.
- Highest number of losses against teams w/ losing records is 4 and that was the 2021 Bengals. This was a Cinderella team and the exception to the rule. The 2018 Patriots had 3 losses, 2022 Eagles had 2 losses, 5 teams had 1 loss and 4 teams that did not lose to a bad team. Point here is that most Superbowl teams have 1 or 0 losses to poor team (below .500), while getting stomped by the Bills sucks losing to bad teams is a lot more telling.
- Worst point differential in a loss was the 35 points, when the Saints beat the 2020 Bucs 38-3. Bucs were swept by the Saints but beat them in the playoffs and went to the Superbowl and beat the Chiefs.
- Teams that were swept in regular season by division opponents:
- 2021 Bengals were swept by the Browns, who didn't make the playoffs
- 2021 Rams were swept by the 49ers but beat them in the playoffs
- 2020 Bucs were swept by the Saints but them in the playoffs