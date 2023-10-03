 Analysis of Superbowl Teams in the last 6 years | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Analysis of Superbowl Teams in the last 6 years

Out of curiosity, I wanted to understand certain factors of all teams that made the Superbowl in the last 6 years.

I captured worst losses, losing streaks and how many teams w/ losing records they lost and some additional details.

Here are my findings looking at 12 different teams:
  • There were 2 teams with the longest losing streak of 3, those are the 2021 Rams and the 2017 Patriots. Point here is Superbowl teams in the last 5 years have no losing streak greater than 3. Dolphins in the last 5 years have had 1 season where they had at most 2 game losing streaks, that was 2020 where they barely missed the playoffs.
  • Highest number of losses against teams w/ losing records is 4 and that was the 2021 Bengals. This was a Cinderella team and the exception to the rule. The 2018 Patriots had 3 losses, 2022 Eagles had 2 losses, 5 teams had 1 loss and 4 teams that did not lose to a bad team. Point here is that most Superbowl teams have 1 or 0 losses to poor team (below .500), while getting stomped by the Bills sucks losing to bad teams is a lot more telling.
  • Worst point differential in a loss was the 35 points, when the Saints beat the 2020 Bucs 38-3. Bucs were swept by the Saints but beat them in the playoffs and went to the Superbowl and beat the Chiefs.
  • Teams that were swept in regular season by division opponents:
    • 2021 Bengals were swept by the Browns, who didn't make the playoffs
    • 2021 Rams were swept by the 49ers but beat them in the playoffs
    • 2020 Bucs were swept by the Saints but them in the playoffs
Losing badly to the Bills in their home early in the season should not be too much concern. I'd be more concerned if this team goes on a long losing streak and/or cannot beat bad teams. Even if the Bills sweep us there is still a possibility of beating them in the playoffs and making the Superbowl.
 
Good stuff.

Hopefully our defense can improve dramatically. Otherwise, we’re not sniffing the Super Bowl.
 
