Analyzing the Dolphins Run Game vs the Patriots: Why it Worked and Why it Didn't

Run Attempts YPC Success Rate Presnap Motion Rate Outside Zone 6 1.1 33% 83% Mid Zone 3 2.0 33% 100% Inside Zone 5 2.6 40% 80% Trap 2 2.0 0% 100% End Around 2 7.0 100% 100% Counter 1 11.0 100% 100% FB Dive 1 2.0 100% 100% TOTAL 20 3.9 45% 90%

Outside Zone

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel OZ Lead Strong 1st Qtr 8:23 1st 10 MIA 41 +2 No Yes 21 OZ Lead Strong 1st Qtr 7:38 2nd 8 MIA 43 +7 Yes Yes 21 OZ Lead Strong 1st Qtr 5:40 2nd 5 NE 17 -1 No Yes 12 OZ Strong 2nd Qtr 9:13 2nd 4 NE 49 -7 No No 12 OZ Lead Strong 4th Qtr 9:38 1st 10 50 +7 Yes Yes 21 OZ Lead Strong 4th Qtr 8:15 1st 10 NE 36 -1 No Yes 21

Why it Worked





Durham Smythe does a nice job motiong over, securing Ingold's inside shoulder vs the EMOL (End Man on LOS), widening the lane through the C gap for Edmonds to run through. Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt both do a nice job climbing to the 2nd level to create displacement, Conner Williams also with a really nice reach on a 2i, a tough reach for a center.







Tyreek Hill keeps his man engaged and Smythe stays engaged long enough on his block to open a lane between the two. Armstead and Williams both do a nice job climbing to their 2nd level targets as well. If Ingold had chosen the right lane and gotten a block on the corner or safety, this could've been a big hitter.

Why it Didn't

Mid Zone

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel Mid Zone WK Slice 2nd Q 3:02 1st 10 MIA 23 +3 No Yes 12 Mid Zone Wk 3rd Q 14:15 2nd 3 MIA 33 +2 Yes Yes 21 Mid Zone Wk Slice 4th Q 4:17 1st 10 MIA 49 +1 No Yes 12

Why it Didn't





While Hunt's climb to 30 is a tough one, he gets enough of him where Edmonds probably cuts behind Hunt and Williams blocks for a big gain if Greg Little was able to get his helmet to the playside number of the 4i and cut him off. Instead, Little allows penetration, and Edmonds has to stay front side and run into a scrum.

Inside Zone

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel IZ RPO 1st Q 6:20 1st 10 NE 22 +5 Yes Yes 21 IZ Strong Slice 2nd Q 4:05 1st 10 MIA 8 +1 No Yes 21 IZ Weak Insert 3rd Q 3:24 2nd 2 MIA 45 +3 Yes Yes 11 IZ RPO 3rd Q 1:49 1st 10 NE 36 +4 No No 11 IZ Weak Slice 4th Q 2:34 1st 10 NE 35 +0 No Yes 11

Why it Worked

Why it Didn't

Trap

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel Long Trap 2nd Q 12:08 1st 10 MIA 17 +3 No Yes 11 Long Trap 4th Q 11:58 3rd 2 MIA 18 +1 No Yes 11

Why it Didn't







#85 Cracraft ignores his assignment #8 Bentley and instead works up to the safety, giving Eichenberg 2 players to trap. Eichenberg misreads the defender he should be trapping, and traps #8 instead, letting the 2nd man free to pursue Edmonds, who has to cut back into traffic to avoid him.









Robert Hunt comes off the double and targets the wrong 2nd level defender as he blocks Smythe's man when he should be going to the backside LB #8 Bentley, who comes in for the tackle and a minimal gain. #11 Cedric Wilson also cannot get to his man, #23 Kyle Dugger, though a tough block.

End Around

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel End Around 2nd Q 10:00 1st 10 MIA 45 +6 Yes Yes 21 End Around 4th Q 2:00 1st 10 NE 24 +8 Yes Yes 11

Why it Worked

Counter

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel GH Counter 4th Q 2:16 2nd 10 NE 35 +11 Yes Yes 11

Why it Worked





Armstead is able to give just enough space on a tough block vs a head up 4T for Mostert to hit it through the C gap, while Hunt makes solid contact on the kickout block. The motion freezes the LB #50 enough for Durham Smythe to get a piece of him, and Mostert scampers for a gain of 11.

Miami's worst averaging run call on the day, the bread and butter of the run scheme got off to a slow start on the year. Though the YPC shows a measly 1.1, that number was brought down pretty heavily from a 7 yard loss due to a blown assignment which we will show. There was a handful of OZ runs that could've broken free for big yardage if not for some easily fixable missed assignments, which should be expected in a brand new offseason in the very first game.#75 Greg Little blows his assignment, he doesn't hear the push call and instead of climbing to #23 Kyle Dugger, he climbs to the same 2nd level defender as Robert Hunt, leaving Dugger free through the C gap for the TFL. This run looked very good on the edge otherwise.Only averaging 2.0 YPC on 3 runs, this was used sparingly as a change of pace to their OZ strong runs. Not much positive to show on these so I don't have any to show why it worked.Another tough climb for Rob Hunt, #8 Ja'Whaun Bentley sees the climb, gets his shoulder into Hunt, doesn't allow any displacement, and keeps his outside hand free to make the tackle for a minimal gain.Inside Zone's YPC comes up a bit from the previous two, to 2.6 YPC on 5 runs. Miami likes to attach Inside Zone to their RPOs, which they also had a few chunk gains from passes out of it I didn't include here. This is a common compliment to their OZ run scheme, as IZ allows for more vertical displacement in the run game while still using zone footwork.This is run off an RPO action reading the EMOL, holding him in place enough for Edmonds to get through the hole. Armstead and Williams both climb to the 2nd level nicely, and Rob Hunt takes his man to the turf. The OL angles of departure vs this front looks like OZ to the DL and LBs, you can see them trying to get position for a perimeter run, giving the OL easier angles to take on blocks.Eichenberg gets beat cleanly, and Little gets knocked way back by #8 blitzing, otherwise this run was setting up very nicely. You can see how much trouble all this motion can do to the 2nd level, LB #30 just kind've stands there as he has no clue where the ball is and gives Hunt an easy route to block him up.Missed assignments from both of these runs prevented either from being successful plays. These will be big hitters a couple times a game once the offense starts gelling. Again I don't have any plays to show that worked, so will only be showing why they didn't.Get two of the fastest players in the NFL the ball in space, very simple concept, and very effective. Both Tyreek and Waddle got a carry for solid yardage, and they'll both have a few of them this year that'll go for 20-30 a pop.The Patriots were pretty lucky that Ingold got caught up on Hunter Long's man, because of Ingold was able to block the corner on this play, this could've been a house call. Watch the LBers hesitate as they see a false pull from Liam Eichenberg, which gives Conner Williams enough time to get to his block.Again, watch all the movement that the defense has to account for. Jet Motion from Tyreek Hill away from the play, another false pull away from the play from Rob Hunt, and a PA key, nobody but Kyle Dugger knew what the hell was going on. Conner Williams with another solid block in space, he had a good day.The only true gap scheme run all game, but came at a time to help seal the game. We'll see more Counter and Power as the season goes on, as it was an important change up from their zone run scheme during McDaniel's tenure under Shanahan. They may not be entirely comfortable running gap scheme very much this early in the season, as they may have been focusing on their zone runs in their 1st off-season in this scheme.I'm not going to bother breaking down the FB dive, I think that's pretty straightforward. All in all, a pretty quiet day in the run game for Miami last Sunday, but you can see there's opportunities for some really big gains in this offense with just a few adjustments and some more time for the players to get their assignments down. It didn't help that Miami had some injuries on the line to deal with that definitely attributed to some missed assignments. The use of motion in this offense is really great to see, when trying anything like these motions last year, balls were hiked into TE's, guys were running into each other etc. There's signs of good coaching here, once these runs start hitting like they're intended, this offense is going to open way up.