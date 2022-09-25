Analyzing the Dolphins Run Game vs the Ravens: Why it Worked and Why it Didn't

Run Attempts YPC Success Rate Presnap Motion Rate Outside Zone 6 3.1 33% 66% Inside Zone 3 11.3 33% 75% Power 2 3.5 100% 100% Counter 2 6.0 50% 100% End Around 1 9.0 100% 100% Trap 1 7.0 100% 0% Toss 1 -4.0 0% 100% TOTAL 16 5.2 50% 75%

Outside Zone

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel OZ Strong Slice 1st 14:47 1st 10 MiA 25 +7 Yes Yes 21 OZ Strong Lead 1st 12:54 1st 10 BLT 48 +3 No No 21 OZ Strong Lead Toss 1st 11:26 1st 10 BLT 33 +4 No Yes 21 OZ Strong Lead Toss 2nd 14:43 1st 10 MIA 6 -3 No Yes 21 OZ Strong Lead 2nd 3:16 1st 10 MIA 36 +5 Yes Yes 21 OZ Strong Toss 2nd 0:28 1st 10 MIA 25 +3 No No 11

Why it Worked







You can see the opportunity for big plays on cutbacks on OZ when the defense over pursues to defend the edge. Seeing the toss action, 56 and 36 both pursue to the outside, leaving a nice lane on the backside for a gain of 5. Hunt and Eichenberg both need to secure their inside hand to prevent sheds back inside from the DLINE, I'd also like to see Williams get more push on the double team to help Eichenberg out before moving to the 2nd level to allow this run to hit even better.

Why it Didn't







Inside Zone

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel IZ Weak Slice 4th 14:14 1st 10 BLT 30 +4 No No 11 IZ RPO 4th 6:46 1st 10 MIA 36 +2 No Yes 21 IZ Weak Slice 4th 0:46 2nd 1 BLT 35 +28 Yes Yes 11

Why it Worked

Power

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel Power 2nd 10:03 2nd 5 MIA 30 +3 Yes Yes 11 Power 3rd 12:22 2nd 1 BLT 39 +4 Yes Yes 12

Why it Worked

Counter

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel GF Counter 3rd 14:29 2nd 7 MIA 28 +11 Yes Yes 21 GH Counter 3rd 5:42 2nd 3 MIA 36 +1 No Yes 12

Why it Worked







Smythe adjusts nicely to his 2nd level block and pinning him outside, and even though Ingold gets tripped up a bit on the 3T, he is still able to get solid contact on his lead block through the hole on Queen. Hunt whiffs on his kickout block and faceplants, but Oweh can't recover in time. I'm not sure if Little thinks the run call is to his side, but he should be down blocking on the loose 5, not leading up to nobody and essentially blocking blocking Eichenberg.

Why it Didn't





I don't think Tyreek realizes the corner is the EMOL on this look, that should be Hunt's responsibility to kickout, but when Hunt sees there's nobody for him to kickout, he stops in his tracks and causes a big pile up where the hole should be, essentially killing this play from the start. Mostert actually recovers pretty well and finds a crease behind Armstead's down block, but a well timed blitz from Humphrey limits the run to 1 yard.

Trap

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel Long Trap 3rd 6:20 1st 10 MIA 29 +7 Yes No 12

Why it Worked

Smythe and Gesicki both with solid blocks on the 2nd level, and Hunt gets enough on his kickout for Mostert to run behind. If Hunt could get some better movement, and Eichenberg doesn't get completely turned around on the 2nd level, Mostert would've only had a Safety in space to get by.

End Around

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel End Around 3rd 13:07 1st 10 BLT 48 +9 Yes Yes 21

Why it Worked





After picking up 11 yards off Counter, Miami comes back with a variation of End Around, this time with the same counter action with Hunt pulling and Gesicki taking his initial steps toward the puller before turning back to block for the end around. Cracraft gets JUST enough of the EMOL for Mostert to get around, and Gesicki does about as good as you could hope in space, if Williams doesn't trip this probably goes for even more.

Toss

Run Quarter Time Down Distance Location Yards Success Motion Personnel Fake Power Toss 3rd 11:44 1st 10 BLT 35 -4 No Yes 12

Why it Didn't

After a paltry 1.1 YPC in week 1, Miami's staple run came back up to a respectable 3.1 YPC this past Sunday in Baltimore. Though it's still not hitting at a clip that Miami wants, it's optimistic to see growth from week 1 to week 2. Keep in mind we're also still only in week 2 of year 1 in a run scheme with a lot of depth.Smythe whiffs badly on his block, which prevents Ingold from working up to the CB forcing Mostert to cut it back into traffic. Hunt can't overtake the 0T before Williams climbs to the 2nd level, resulting in a loss of 3.with Miami playing from way behind for most of the game it makes sense that their changeup runs were few and far between in this game. While the 11.3 YPC is propped up by the 28 yard run, McDaniel chose to mix it in at the perfect time at the end, being a key reason Miami came out with a W in the end.With the Ravens in man coverage, the presnap motion from Cracraft and the post snap motion from Gesicki both take defenders away from the run call, lightening up the box to help spring the run. Hunt does a nice job using Calais Campbell's momentum in a pass rush situation against him and pinning him outside, opening a lane behind him. Eichenberg and Armstead also do nice jobs reaching their targets to secure the run lane. You can see Edmonds with some eye popping burst through the hole here too, something he showed plenty of in Arizona's inside zone heavy scheme.After 0 Power runs last week, Miami mixed it in twice against Baltimore, averaging out to 3.5 YPC. It doesn't seem like much, but Miami missed a pretty big opportunity for a huge gain that we'll breakdown.Smythe & Little get up to their 2nd level blocks, and Gesicki cut blocks the EMOL as well as you can reasonably expect him to, Patrick Queen goes low on Eichenberg and up ends him in the hole. If Edmonds doesn't trip over Eichenberg here, Marlon Humphrey about 10 yards downfield was the only defender Edmonds had between him and a 40 yard TD.I had mentioned last week we may see a little more gap scheme mixed in this week than we did last week, considering MIami only called 1 gap run. MIami ran 4 Gap runs this past Sunday, though I believe they may have planned on running more if they weren't behind so much for most of the day.Another common change up in the run game, Long Trap was only called once last sunday, but found some decent success on the lone call, faring better than the two called the week prior.Same as last week, get one of the fastest players in the NFL the ball in space and you'll have success. This time Mostert gets the End Around for a gain of 9.After running power for a gain of 4 on the previous play, Miami immediately came out and faked Power and tried to run toss the opposite way, for a loss of 4.It doesn't seem they got as much movement toward Power from 36 as they had hoped, as Armstead really had no chance to get the angle on Chuck Clark, who made the tackle along with Odafe Oweh.Sorry to get this out so late in the week, I had originally planned on getting it out by Friday, but this week was a busy one for me.