Analyzing the Dolphins Run Game vs the Ravens: Why it Worked and Why it Didn't

CMD
You can't fight in here! This is the War Room!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,631
- Reaction score
- 598
- Location
- Indiana
|Run
|Attempts
|YPC
|Success Rate
|Presnap Motion Rate
|Outside Zone
|6
|3.1
|33%
|66%
|Inside Zone
|3
|11.3
|33%
|75%
|Power
|2
|3.5
|100%
|100%
|Counter
|2
|6.0
|50%
|100%
|End Around
|1
|9.0
|100%
|100%
|Trap
|1
|7.0
|100%
|0%
|Toss
|1
|-4.0
|0%
|100%
|TOTAL
|16
|5.2
|50%
|75%
Outside Zone
|Run
|Quarter
|Time
|Down
|Distance
|Location
|Yards
|Success
|Motion
|Personnel
|OZ Strong Slice
|1st
|14:47
|1st
|10
|MiA 25
|+7
|Yes
|Yes
|21
|OZ Strong Lead
|1st
|12:54
|1st
|10
|BLT 48
|+3
|No
|No
|21
|OZ Strong Lead Toss
|1st
|11:26
|1st
|10
|BLT 33
|+4
|No
|Yes
|21
|OZ Strong Lead Toss
|2nd
|14:43
|1st
|10
|MIA 6
|-3
|No
|Yes
|21
|OZ Strong Lead
|2nd
|3:16
|1st
|10
|MIA 36
|+5
|Yes
|Yes
|21
|OZ Strong Toss
|2nd
|0:28
|1st
|10
|MIA 25
|+3
|No
|No
|11
After a paltry 1.1 YPC in week 1, Miami's staple run came back up to a respectable 3.1 YPC this past Sunday in Baltimore. Though it's still not hitting at a clip that Miami wants, it's optimistic to see growth from week 1 to week 2. Keep in mind we're also still only in week 2 of year 1 in a run scheme with a lot of depth.
Why it Worked
You can see the opportunity for big plays on cutbacks on OZ when the defense over pursues to defend the edge. Seeing the toss action, 56 and 36 both pursue to the outside, leaving a nice lane on the backside for a gain of 5. Hunt and Eichenberg both need to secure their inside hand to prevent sheds back inside from the DLINE, I'd also like to see Williams get more push on the double team to help Eichenberg out before moving to the 2nd level to allow this run to hit even better.
Why it Didn't
Smythe whiffs badly on his block, which prevents Ingold from working up to the CB forcing Mostert to cut it back into traffic. Hunt can't overtake the 0T before Williams climbs to the 2nd level, resulting in a loss of 3.
Inside Zone
|Run
|Quarter
|Time
|Down
|Distance
|Location
|Yards
|Success
|Motion
|Personnel
|IZ Weak Slice
|4th
|14:14
|1st
|10
|BLT 30
|+4
|No
|No
|11
|IZ RPO
|4th
|6:46
|1st
|10
|MIA 36
|+2
|No
|Yes
|21
|IZ Weak Slice
|4th
|0:46
|2nd
|1
|BLT 35
|+28
|Yes
|Yes
|11
with Miami playing from way behind for most of the game it makes sense that their changeup runs were few and far between in this game. While the 11.3 YPC is propped up by the 28 yard run, McDaniel chose to mix it in at the perfect time at the end, being a key reason Miami came out with a W in the end.
Why it Worked
With the Ravens in man coverage, the presnap motion from Cracraft and the post snap motion from Gesicki both take defenders away from the run call, lightening up the box to help spring the run. Hunt does a nice job using Calais Campbell's momentum in a pass rush situation against him and pinning him outside, opening a lane behind him. Eichenberg and Armstead also do nice jobs reaching their targets to secure the run lane. You can see Edmonds with some eye popping burst through the hole here too, something he showed plenty of in Arizona's inside zone heavy scheme.
Power
|Run
|Quarter
|Time
|Down
|Distance
|Location
|Yards
|Success
|Motion
|Personnel
|Power
|2nd
|10:03
|2nd
|5
|MIA 30
|+3
|Yes
|Yes
|11
|Power
|3rd
|12:22
|2nd
|1
|BLT 39
|+4
|Yes
|Yes
|12
After 0 Power runs last week, Miami mixed it in twice against Baltimore, averaging out to 3.5 YPC. It doesn't seem like much, but Miami missed a pretty big opportunity for a huge gain that we'll breakdown.
Why it Worked
Smythe & Little get up to their 2nd level blocks, and Gesicki cut blocks the EMOL as well as you can reasonably expect him to, Patrick Queen goes low on Eichenberg and up ends him in the hole. If Edmonds doesn't trip over Eichenberg here, Marlon Humphrey about 10 yards downfield was the only defender Edmonds had between him and a 40 yard TD.
Counter
|Run
|Quarter
|Time
|Down
|Distance
|Location
|Yards
|Success
|Motion
|Personnel
|GF Counter
|3rd
|14:29
|2nd
|7
|MIA 28
|+11
|Yes
|Yes
|21
|GH Counter
|3rd
|5:42
|2nd
|3
|MIA 36
|+1
|No
|Yes
|12
I had mentioned last week we may see a little more gap scheme mixed in this week than we did last week, considering MIami only called 1 gap run. MIami ran 4 Gap runs this past Sunday, though I believe they may have planned on running more if they weren't behind so much for most of the day.
Why it Worked
Smythe adjusts nicely to his 2nd level block and pinning him outside, and even though Ingold gets tripped up a bit on the 3T, he is still able to get solid contact on his lead block through the hole on Queen. Hunt whiffs on his kickout block and faceplants, but Oweh can't recover in time. I'm not sure if Little thinks the run call is to his side, but he should be down blocking on the loose 5, not leading up to nobody and essentially blocking blocking Eichenberg.
Why it Didn't
I don't think Tyreek realizes the corner is the EMOL on this look, that should be Hunt's responsibility to kickout, but when Hunt sees there's nobody for him to kickout, he stops in his tracks and causes a big pile up where the hole should be, essentially killing this play from the start. Mostert actually recovers pretty well and finds a crease behind Armstead's down block, but a well timed blitz from Humphrey limits the run to 1 yard.
Trap
|Run
|Quarter
|Time
|Down
|Distance
|Location
|Yards
|Success
|Motion
|Personnel
|Long Trap
|3rd
|6:20
|1st
|10
|MIA 29
|+7
|Yes
|No
|12
Another common change up in the run game, Long Trap was only called once last sunday, but found some decent success on the lone call, faring better than the two called the week prior.
Why it Worked
Smythe and Gesicki both with solid blocks on the 2nd level, and Hunt gets enough on his kickout for Mostert to run behind. If Hunt could get some better movement, and Eichenberg doesn't get completely turned around on the 2nd level, Mostert would've only had a Safety in space to get by.
End Around
|Run
|Quarter
|Time
|Down
|Distance
|Location
|Yards
|Success
|Motion
|Personnel
|End Around
|3rd
|13:07
|1st
|10
|BLT 48
|+9
|Yes
|Yes
|21
Same as last week, get one of the fastest players in the NFL the ball in space and you'll have success. This time Mostert gets the End Around for a gain of 9.
Why it Worked
After picking up 11 yards off Counter, Miami comes back with a variation of End Around, this time with the same counter action with Hunt pulling and Gesicki taking his initial steps toward the puller before turning back to block for the end around. Cracraft gets JUST enough of the EMOL for Mostert to get around, and Gesicki does about as good as you could hope in space, if Williams doesn't trip this probably goes for even more.
Toss
|Run
|Quarter
|Time
|Down
|Distance
|Location
|Yards
|Success
|Motion
|Personnel
|Fake Power Toss
|3rd
|11:44
|1st
|10
|BLT 35
|-4
|No
|Yes
|12
After running power for a gain of 4 on the previous play, Miami immediately came out and faked Power and tried to run toss the opposite way, for a loss of 4.
Why it Didn't
It doesn't seem they got as much movement toward Power from 36 as they had hoped, as Armstead really had no chance to get the angle on Chuck Clark, who made the tackle along with Odafe Oweh.
Sorry to get this out so late in the week, I had originally planned on getting it out by Friday, but this week was a busy one for me.