And now eyeballs start a frenzy! Justin Simmons???

Would be nice, but the cap challenges are mounting even with a little breathing room at this juncture. If they don't sign another veteran S it will be quite the endorsement of their current room--Needham in particular.
 
They could get a still productive Calais Campbell for a LOT less. He would add stability on the edge, and provide some pass rush. In the Fins division, you can’t give QBs time. That said, Simmons would up the quality of the defense for sure.
 
Doubtful. Miamis saving that money for next season. Need the cap to resign Tua and Holland.
 
