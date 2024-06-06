And now eyeballs start a frenzy! Justin Simmons???

BC Phins4Life
They could get a still productive Calais Campbell for a LOT less. He would add stability on the edge, and provide some pass rush. In the Fins division, you can’t give QBs time. That said, Simmons would up the quality of the defense for sure.Would be nice, but the cap challenges are mounting even with a little breathing room at this juncture. If they don't sign another veteran S it will be quite the endorsement of their current room--Needham in particular.