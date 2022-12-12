And this is why we cant ever be considered as contenders

DANTODUPER
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2005
- Messages
- 1,501
- Reaction score
- 730
Three on the road when it matters and we will lose against a rookie 7th round QB, a team that was 6-6 with a very bad run defense and mark my words we are going to get abused at Bills. So tired of never been able to watch a contender in almost all my life.
So sad and so frustrating. With this defense and the way Tua is playing we are out even if we somehow make the playoffs. As always
So sad and so frustrating. With this defense and the way Tua is playing we are out even if we somehow make the playoffs. As always