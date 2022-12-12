 And this is why we cant ever be considered as contenders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

And this is why we cant ever be considered as contenders

Three on the road when it matters and we will lose against a rookie 7th round QB, a team that was 6-6 with a very bad run defense and mark my words we are going to get abused at Bills. So tired of never been able to watch a contender in almost all my life.

So sad and so frustrating. With this defense and the way Tua is playing we are out even if we somehow make the playoffs. As always
 
tua IS A BUM! Injury prone under throws his WRS can't throw anywhere besides the middle and the chragers knew that.. FRAUDS!!! SEASON IS OVER!
 
I dont think Tua is a fraud but there is a reason he has had two very very bad games in a row. Next week we are going to be ABUSED. Maybe next year as has been the case for at least three decades! Us the cry babies are such a bunch of stupid people just asking for a good season.
 
