And we skip Center AGAIN

Looking like we are going to skip Center for the 5th year in a row. I count from 2020 because that is when we decided to draft "our QB of the future."



2020 - Cesar Ruiz, Michael Biadasz

2021 - Landon Dickerson, Creed Humphrey

2022 - Tyler Linderbaum, Luke Fortner

2023 - Joe Tippman



4 are likely to be ALL PRO's for years and ranked in Top-10

3 of them are on the best offenses in the league.

Some of these players we passed on.

Some of these players required a small trade.

The only one that was really never a possibility was Linderbaum. But if there is a will there is a way...



The point - is that we never prioritized this position. Arguably the most important position on the OL. The guy who touches the ball as much as the QB, who has to make reads, and who has to take on double teams more than anyone else.



I don't think its a coincidence that the best NFL offenses today have 3 of these players listed above.



We had the chance to grab the best center in this draft. When will we learn? I highly doubt Grier trades up for JPJ or takes Van Pran...



We got ourselves one of the worst rated centers in the NFL instead. AWESOME!!!