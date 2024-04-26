 And we skip Center AGAIN | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

And we skip Center AGAIN

Looking like we are going to skip Center for the 5th year in a row. I count from 2020 because that is when we decided to draft "our QB of the future."

2020 - Cesar Ruiz, Michael Biadasz
2021 - Landon Dickerson, Creed Humphrey
2022 - Tyler Linderbaum, Luke Fortner
2023 - Joe Tippman

4 are likely to be ALL PRO's for years and ranked in Top-10
3 of them are on the best offenses in the league.
Some of these players we passed on.
Some of these players required a small trade.
The only one that was really never a possibility was Linderbaum. But if there is a will there is a way...

The point - is that we never prioritized this position. Arguably the most important position on the OL. The guy who touches the ball as much as the QB, who has to make reads, and who has to take on double teams more than anyone else.

I don't think its a coincidence that the best NFL offenses today have 3 of these players listed above.

We had the chance to grab the best center in this draft. When will we learn? I highly doubt Grier trades up for JPJ or takes Van Pran...

We got ourselves one of the worst rated centers in the NFL instead. AWESOME!!!
 
Your crying that we skipped a position again when we only have one round in the books and all but two of those guys you mentioned were picked beyond the first. Some of them aren’t even good. This is a weird post.
 
Center wasn’t a need because they already signed their center in free agency. Yet they have a major need at offensive guard and LT because they can’t rely on Armstead to stay healthy.

Barton would have been a great pick because he can play all five positions on the OL and he could have come in a stated immediately.
 
Guard as well. No telling whether our LG will be fully recovered and Liam at RG doesn’t thrill me.
I m hoping somehow Connor Williams recovers both his physical injury and mental displacement and re-signs with the Dolphins. He was arguably the best of our OLine in 2023.
 
Smitten2021 said:
Looking like we are going to skip Center for the 5th year in a row. I count from 2020 because that is when we decided to draft "our QB of the future."

2020 - Cesar Ruiz, Michael Biadasz
2021 - Landon Dickerson, Creed Humphrey
2022 - Tyler Linderbaum, Luke Fortner
2023 - Joe Tippman

Some of these players we passed on.
Some of these players required a small trade.
The only one that was really never a possibility was Linderbaum. But where there is a will there is a way. He might just be the become the best of the lot and could have been had at 25. TWENTY FIVE...not too bad.

4 are likely to be ALL PRO's for years, some of them might even be HOF'ers.
3 of them are on TOP-5 NFL offenses.

Just passed on the years best Center prospect. Certainly doubt we will be trading up for JPJ. And I'm sure Grier will have some other plans instead of Van Pran.

Instead of finally drafting one of the most important positions of the OL, we got ourselves one of the worst rated centers in the NFL instead. AWESOME!!!
We've made one pick.

One pick. Draft weekend just started.
 
I guess the uneducated are running Finheaven today.

Fox Tv Popcorn GIF by The Four


It's interesting.
 
Tiger said:
Your crying that we skipped a position again when we only have one round in the books and all but two of those guys you mentioned were picked beyond the first. Some of them aren’t even good. This is a weird post
Look up every player from 2021 and beyond. They're elite.

No one knew in 2020 that those 2 wouldn't pan out - the point is that Grier never even tried. He has yet to prioritize pairing Tua with a center for the years to come. If you're set on your QB - you get a stud center. Its arguably the most important position on the OL but doesn't get the love because they don't go against the "star" edge rushers.
 
Smitten2021 said:
And hes absolute trash.
Aaron Brewer is a perfect scheme fit. Grier and McDaniel love him and that's why they gave him a starters contract.

Brewer may not be the biggest center in the league but hes the most agile and the best downfield run blocking Center in the NFL.

Everyone thats upset about not taking a Gaurd or Center in round 1 doesn't understand the most basic golden rules about the draft, when looking at it from Grier's eyes.

Greir eyes premium positions in Round 1, when all the Tackles were gone, he was going Edge, Wr or DB at #21.

Had you guys visited Finheaves draft threads, you would have been more than prepared for the pick.
 
Smitten2021 said:
And hes absolute trash.
Wait, so because you think he's trash (and clearly they don't or else they wouldn't have given him $21M) you are disappointed that they didn't agree with you and go and draft a center in the first round?

Some people...
 
Smitten2021 said:
Look up every player from 2021 and beyond. They're elite.

No one knew in 2020 that those 2 wouldn't pan out - the point is that Grier never even tried. He has yet to prioritize pairing Tua with a center for the years to come. If you're set on your QB - you get a stud center. Its arguably the most important position on the OL but doesn't get the love because they don't go against the "star" edge rushers.
They signed Connor Williams, who aside from some snapping issues was a very good center. After he fell apart they signed Aaron Brewer who looks to be a scheme fit. Just because your opinion doesn’t line up with front office’s doesn’t mean they haven’t done anything. They obviously think he’s a fit, so why would they burn their first round pick on a non premium position that they have already addressed?
 
