And we think we have OL problems!

I found this on the Panthers Forum - I hope it translates into a picture - LOLSummary:One of their OL-men scored a "0.0" PFF rating.The other 4 scores weren't much better. - LOLAnd we think we have OL problems! - LOLIt's now clear to me that part of any observed "OL problems" have to include the skill of the defense of the team being played, and the effectiveness or ineffectiveness of their defensive game plan used against us.These low scores for the Panthers indicate:1) They have some OL problems.2) Our Defense was more capable and a lot better prepared than they were.3) Our game planning was superior to theirs and basically "spot on" in terms of effectiveness.So, a big "Well Done" for our defense and our teams coaching.Another big "Well Done" for our offense and our teams coaching for keeping the opposing defense on the field so long they "were in tears".As for poor old "Cam"; how's that "Superman pose" working out for you when our secondary is about to crawl all over you!You may need to go to "lower case script" - LOLI had forgotten how much fun it is for our team to win so decisively.What are we going to do to win this Sunday?Whatever it is, I hope I can enjoy it just as much as I did this last game "romp". - LOL