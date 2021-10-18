 And why was Flores the answer last year | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

And why was Flores the answer last year

Kenny123

It’s fine Dolphins went 10 and six and Flores was our savior I don’t know what the hell is going on this year but now all of a sudden him and Greer are fired Right now or wait till the end of the year. The funny thing is you hire a coach to coach the team you have a GM to help out the coach the coach wanted Justin Herbert the GM drafted Tua you cannot blame that on the coach and if anything it’s too bad we can’t fire the damn owner who doesn’t know his head from his ***
 
E30M3

Oh good, you're back with more quality threads.
Will Ferrell Movie GIF by filmeditor
 
Casas9425

Anyone can have one good year. A blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

We had a few veterans on our team last year that probly helped a lot and 1 offensive coordinator
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Who was saying Flores was the savior last year? He went 10-6 and missed the playoffs and lost by 30 in a must win game.
 
Manning

Let’s bring back Gase. At least he took us to the POs
 
Schleprock

We've already hashed over this in other threads.

A potential answer : Perhaps Flores was never this good all along and fooled us all.
 
