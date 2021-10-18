And why was Flores the answer last year

It’s fine Dolphins went 10 and six and Flores was our savior I don’t know what the hell is going on this year but now all of a sudden him and Greer are fired Right now or wait till the end of the year. The funny thing is you hire a coach to coach the team you have a GM to help out the coach the coach wanted Justin Herbert the GM drafted Tua you cannot blame that on the coach and if anything it’s too bad we can’t fire the damn owner who doesn’t know his head from his ***