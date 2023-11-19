And you thought the Raider game was ugly? This upcoming one with the Jets is going to be a "Here! Hold my beer" affair.

McMikey Mike
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2023
- Messages
- 1,045
- Reaction score
- 2,444
- Location
- FLORIDA
Miami's defense is going to destroy the Jets offense. It's how we win this ugly game.
And NY's #1 defense are odds on favorites to put the brakes on Miami's #1 offense.
I expect this game to be so ugly, they'll need to remove all the locker room mirrors before halftime.
And NY's #1 defense are odds on favorites to put the brakes on Miami's #1 offense.
I expect this game to be so ugly, they'll need to remove all the locker room mirrors before halftime.