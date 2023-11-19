 And you thought the Raider game was ugly? This upcoming one with the Jets is going to be a "Here! Hold my beer" affair. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

And you thought the Raider game was ugly? This upcoming one with the Jets is going to be a "Here! Hold my beer" affair.

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2023
Messages
1,045
Reaction score
2,444
Location
FLORIDA
Miami's defense is going to destroy the Jets offense. It's how we win this ugly game.
And NY's #1 defense are odds on favorites to put the brakes on Miami's #1 offense.

I expect this game to be so ugly, they'll need to remove all the locker room mirrors before halftime.
 
Thats what I'm expecting too, it's gonna be punt fest. Miami needs to hold onto the ball better than they did today, cant have all those turnovers
 
PYRO said:
Thats what I'm expecting too, it's gonna be punt fest. Miami needs to hold onto the ball better than they did today, cant have all those turnovers
Click to expand...

Yep. A punt fest, and a flying butt load of 3-n-outs by both teams. Field position will be critical for Miami to win this game, and Sanders may have to win the game for us.
 
McMikey Mike said:
Miami's defense is going to destroy the Jets offense. It's how we win this ugly game.
And NY's #1 defense are odds on favorites to put the brakes on Miami's #1 offense.

I expect this game to be so ugly, they'll need to remove all the locker room mirrors before halftime.
Click to expand...
I find all of your posts moronic
However I’m agreeing with you on this one
 
We had what, 3 turnovers today? If we don't get our act together on offense quickly this game is going to be a challenge. No doubt the Jets will be amped. I hope our offense can match their intensity. I don't want it this way, but like today, it might be a game where the defense carries the offense. It may not bode well for my heart, but as long as we get a dub, I will be happy.
 
Beach Bum said:
We had what, 3 turnovers today? If we don't get our act together on offense quickly this game is going to be a challenge. No doubt the Jets will be amped. I hope our offense can match their intensity. I don't want it this way, but like today, it might be a game where the defense carries the offense. It may not bode well for my heart, but as long as we get a dub, I will be happy.
Click to expand...

Ugly games are all the rage in the NFL right now. The Steelers started this trend and it seems Miami has jumped on the bandwagon lock, stock and barrel.

The Jets' first win was ugly, too. This 2nd game with the Bills is ugly.

Some of us are going to be hard to please winning ugly games. But not me. I'll take an ugly win every damn time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom