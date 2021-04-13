 Andre Mintze DE Vandy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Andre Mintze DE Vandy

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,503
Reaction score
3,401
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
www.profootballnetwork.com

NFL Draft 2021: Potential UDFA sleepers | Pro Football Network

Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline breaks down a few prospects on the fringe of Day 3 -- who could be UDFA sleepers in the 2021 NFL Draft?
www.profootballnetwork.com www.profootballnetwork.com

Tony Pauline reporting the Dolphins have their eyes on this sleeper, as maybe an UDFA.
Just sharing, for those of you who love those late round/UDFA types.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom