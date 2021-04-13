Andre Mintze DE Vandy

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 2,503
- Reaction score
- 3,401
- Age
- 53
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
NFL Draft 2021: Potential UDFA sleepers | Pro Football Network
Chief Draft Analyst Tony Pauline breaks down a few prospects on the fringe of Day 3 -- who could be UDFA sleepers in the 2021 NFL Draft?
www.profootballnetwork.com
Tony Pauline reporting the Dolphins have their eyes on this sleeper, as maybe an UDFA.
Just sharing, for those of you who love those late round/UDFA types.