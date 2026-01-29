Andrew Brandt: Hafley and Minter seemed destined for success

Nublar7
Andrew Brandt on SI says that teams this coaching cycle have been playing it safe but that the Dolphins and Ravens took more of a risk and in turn could see a much greater result.
I think the hirings so far have been primarily “safe,” albeit uninspiring. That does not mean that they won’t work out and have success, but there seems to be little risk in these hirings, perhaps due to my point about these franchise values now averaging $7.7 billion and the ownership need to “get it right.”
As discussed here previously, I like former Browns coach and new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski, but the Falcons needed a search firm—sure to be paid hundreds of thousands of dollars—to settle on him, a name everyone knew? The Titans interviewed 17 people and came up with Robert Saleh. And the Giants and Steelers, two iconic franchises, played it safe and chose name brands John Harbaugh and Mike McCarthy.
As for McCarthy, it has been 20 years since he was hired in Green Bay. And I’ll never forget him describing himself as something to the effect of “just a football guy from Pittsburgh.” I smiled thinking back to that when he was hired this week, as he gets to go home and coach his third legacy franchise: Packers, Cowboys and now Steelers.
The only hirings that seemed to take a bit more risk so far are the Dolphins’ hire of former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and the Ravens’ hire of former Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. In all interactions I have seen with them, they seem destined for success. Greater risk than the names above? Perhaps, but possibly for greater reward.
