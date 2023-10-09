Andrew Van Ginkle

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 22,467
- Reaction score
- 55,605
- Location
- New Jersey
The guy is kicking ass.
The guy is kicking ass.
When they tried to play him at ILB, he wasn’t nearly as effective as he is at the edge LB position. While I agree they need help at the ILB position, they need to find it elsewhere and not by moving AVG inside.
Ya if I'm a QB and see him there, I'm nodding to my guy that's gonna fill his vacancy.Not going to disagree, but I'd like to see him and Baker pass rush from ILB a few times a game.