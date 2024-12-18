Andy Weidel the GM I pray Ross hires!

DANTODUPER
Outstanding experience and track record. Assitant GM from the Steelers working previously on the Eagles and the Ravens. That makes his experience on arguably 3 of the top 5 best drafting organizations on the last two decades! Pittsburgh is the blueprint I want to copy. They ALWAYS contend. The best organization in the entire NFL. PLEASE Mr. Ross let this happen to us! Give him full power to decide on our HC and QB.