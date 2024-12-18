 Andy Weidel the GM I pray Ross hires! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Andy Weidel the GM I pray Ross hires!

DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Outstanding experience and track record. Assitant GM from the Steelers working previously on the Eagles and the Ravens. That makes his experience on arguably 3 of the top 5 best drafting organizations on the last two decades! Pittsburgh is the blueprint I want to copy. They ALWAYS contend. The best organization in the entire NFL. PLEASE Mr. Ross let this happen to us! Give him full power to decide on our HC and QB. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
 
I'll take Elroy over Grier.
the jetsons basketball GIF
 
Great post. Weidl could be a top guy. Love what he emphasizes. Physicality. Tough guys. Look at their last three drafts. Other than Pickett, exactly the type of emphasis we can use.
 
Sounds good to me.
 
Perfect hire, hence the reason I fear Rossy will phluck it up. I swear, Grier has one of those Men In Black magic wand thingys, the old man falls for it every damned time. As my dear old PE Coach Hill used to say when we screwed around "You're wastin' my time, you're wastin' your time, you're wastin' EVERYBODY's time". Stop wasting our time Ross, you sure as hell ain't got much left yourself!

maxresdefault (4).jpg
 
I don't really care who it is to an extent, I want someone that hasn't been with the franchise over the last 25 years.

Someone that has come from an organization who has applied a process that has led to arbitrary results and isn't more versed in front office politics than he is in actual scouting and talent acquisition.
 
