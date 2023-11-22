Annie Agar drops another hilarious video

She's okay, but there are a couple of things that would improve her production values.
1. Slow down. What's the rush? Find the beats in each gag line and land them.
2. Horizontal flip. Use it.
3. She's got enough hair to change up the style for every character. Don't be lazy.
4. Don't be lazy with the camera location, either. Different characters deserve a different background. Green screen if necessary and add backdrops in post-production. Don't forget to use the horizontal flip feature! Can't stress that enough.