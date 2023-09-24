 Annihilation over Broncos | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Annihilation over Broncos

Annihilation of Broncos equals what?

  • 21 points or more

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 17 points or more

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • I don't care ban them both

    Votes: 1 25.0%
  • Total voters
    4
  • This poll will close: .
JamesWsenior

JamesWsenior

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 2, 2023
Messages
3,162
Reaction score
7,774
Age
56
Location
Bangkok
We have a real wager going between esteemed members @ChadRico and @BennySwella in the scouting the OP topic. Sorry I ****ed up it was Fun Loco and not the Chad lol

We need your help in deciding what equals an annihilation. Please do your part - much is riding on the outcome.
 
Last edited:
It was a challenge by the benny guy to the loco guy, and he specifically stated 21 points in the challenge.

Edit: Did Rico decide to take the challenge instead?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom