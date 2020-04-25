Annoying Draft Clichés

Burt Macklin

This is the first draft I've ever sat through the entire three day event, and lord is it annoying. What are your draft pet peeves? So far I've noticed a ton on:

-sports announcer: "Wow, this pick is really interesting, his mother played kazoo in middle school and his sister's played JV soccer in their middle schools, here's a clip of them.....wow great genes! Ops, no time to show clips of the actual football player, time for the next pick." That **** is super annoying to me, just show me clips of the guy playing and talk about him. I don't care about his entire family, most people who are super athletic have very athletic siblings and parents.

-repeating the same basic phrases to explain positions. Like for OL picks, almost every single pick is a "mauler, big, great feet, road grader".

So what are your pet peeves?
 
phinfan40353

"sneaky good"

"great value pick"

"high upside"

I also get tired of the optimism analysis to be immediately followed by the pessimism analysis. "Great kid, ton of potential... can't play football, weak between the ears, can't lace up his own cleats..."
 
Padfoot

Macklin... you son of a bitch.

The family talk does happen every year because the media thinks people love the human interest side, and I'm sure some do. But this year it did seem like it was dialed up to 11. Analysis depends on who you're watching. I think ESPN was missing McShay correct? Either way, this was certainly a far more boring draft than your typical one. Next year should give you a better idea what they are normally like.
 
Vaark

In high school he overcame adversity when one of hangnails became infected.

his great grandfather auditioned as a kicker for Al Davis and Oakland in the inaugural season of the AFL
 
daryl

Short arms, dancing bear, plays well in the phone booth, small hands, violent punch, high character, gets lost in space, lunch pail mentality, high motor guy,
 
traptses

GM makes a pick that he’s happy about, camera cuts to his bedroom (which is bigger than my whole house) and he’s high-fiving his 4 year old granddaughter, as if she has any clue as to what they’re supposed to be excited about
 
Burt Macklin

I'm watching NFLNetwork because it is the only stream that isn't constantly re-buffering for me, but it is probably similar to ESPN from jumping back and forth a few minutes. The delays between the commentators are pretty hilarious. You've got to think that eventually they will ask someone to make a comment on a player and they'll just reply: "Who??" I guess they vaguely describe all the later round prospects because there's no way to keep up with them all.

Just heard a pretty great phrase: "You can't coach size". Sounds pretty accurate, you can't train someone to grow taller lol.
 
PSU Cane

I'm just happy the fans aren't announcing as they usually do on draft day. That always makes me cringe.

I do miss having ESPN and NFL network with separate broadcasts. I like the varying opinions, going back and forth between channels.
 
fansinceGWilson

One we don't hear much about Miami >'this is a safe pick'
 
I stopped watching, I couldn't handle Mel Kiper.

Damn that guy is obnoxious as hell.

Normally I watch the NFL channel coverage.

Kiper must have dreamt that he'd be an auctioneer when he was a kid.

I don't mind the draft crazy talk, I mean the draft in actuality is boring as hell.

They have managed to make it exciting, which is a good thing IMHO.

The cliches that annoy the hell out of me start when training camp begins.

The exact same questions, words, phrases get used every single training camp.

The local reporters basically just hit play and rerun the same shallow, idiotic crap that they do every year.

THAT bugs that crap out of me
 
