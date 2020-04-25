Annoying Draft Clichés

This is the first draft I've ever sat through the entire three day event, and lord is it annoying. What are your draft pet peeves? So far I've noticed a ton on:



-sports announcer: "Wow, this pick is really interesting, his mother played kazoo in middle school and his sister's played JV soccer in their middle schools, here's a clip of them.....wow great genes! Ops, no time to show clips of the actual football player, time for the next pick." That **** is super annoying to me, just show me clips of the guy playing and talk about him. I don't care about his entire family, most people who are super athletic have very athletic siblings and parents.



-repeating the same basic phrases to explain positions. Like for OL picks, almost every single pick is a "mauler, big, great feet, road grader".



So what are your pet peeves?