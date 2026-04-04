DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 2,266
- Reaction score
- 4,349
- Age
- 48
- Location
- Miami, FL
Anonymous Executive Criticizes Dolphins' Handling of Quarterback Moves - DolphinsTalk
Anonymous Executive Criticizes Dolphins’ Handling of Quarterback Moves The Miami Dolphins opted to spread quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s cap hit of nearly $100 million over the next two seasons instead of eating the entire amount in 2026 when they released him, and one unnamed executive thinks...
dolphinstalk.com