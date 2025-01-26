 Another Championship Sunday... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Another Championship Sunday...

With the Dolphins nowhere in sight...

And no closer to being relevant on this day then they were 20+ years ago.

The two longest AFC Championship appearance droughts? Cleveland and Miami...

CLEVELAND...

While the league fixes the outcomes today for their preferred SB match up, keep this in mind...
 
Hooray
Finally
It’s been hours since we had Miami lack of play offs thread or NFL fix every game thread.
🥱
 
I can’t even imagine what today would be like if it were a game day
 
Washington is the blueprint. From cellar to contender. Why? Change of ownership.
Incredible what competent ownership can do isn’t it? Sure…they drafted Daniels, but it’s more than that.

We’ll never be true challengers under Ross. Never. Anybody thinking we will is deluding themselves. Seeing what’s happening in Washington should give us some hope. Ross just needs to GTFO…one way or another.
 
Sad Rebecca Wisocky GIF by CBS
 
