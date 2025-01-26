Another Championship Sunday...

EPBro
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 22, 2020
- Messages
- 6,213
- Reaction score
- 12,404
- Age
- 35
- Location
- SRQ
With the Dolphins nowhere in sight...
And no closer to being relevant on this day then they were 20+ years ago.
The two longest AFC Championship appearance droughts? Cleveland and Miami...
CLEVELAND...
While the league fixes the outcomes today for their preferred SB match up, keep this in mind...
And no closer to being relevant on this day then they were 20+ years ago.
The two longest AFC Championship appearance droughts? Cleveland and Miami...
CLEVELAND...
While the league fixes the outcomes today for their preferred SB match up, keep this in mind...